CASE SiteWatch Telematics Platform Is Simple to Navigate

CASE Construction Equipment has unveiled its next generation SiteWatch telematics platform with an all-new dashboard, more intuitive navigation and new overview sections that spotlight critical information without requiring the user to search extensively for the data.

CASE SiteWatch is an option available to order from the factory for all CASE equipment. For the aftermarket SiteWatch is available as retrofit with a subscription plan of 1 to 5 years.

SiteWatch complies with the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) 2.0 telematics standard, ensuring that the solution is compatible with mixed fleets.

“The new CASE SiteWatch telematics platform presents users with a high level of critical data on a very clear and intuitive dashboard, whether you’re at your desk or on your tablet in the field,” says Marnix Korpershoek, Construction Equipment Digital Precision Solutions and Telematics Sales & Support Manager Europe, CNH Industrial.

The new dashboard features an easy-to-read horizontal menu at the top of the screen above five widgets that focus on core operating information such as an equipment summary, equipment search, fuel level reports and alarm status. An easy dropdown menu makes main reports and fleet and maintenance overviews just a click away. Alerts for geofence, curfew and fault codes are also immediately visible in the dashboard.

SiteWatch telematics help fleets of all sizes work more efficiently in many ways, including:

Simplified fleet management: Always know where each machine is, what its working status is and if maintenance or service is required.

Understanding equipment utilization: Knowing when and how equipment is being used can improve profitability/total cost of ownership for the equipment you already own, and help you make smarter equipment buying/renting decisions.

Analyzing workload and productivity: Telematics gives fleet managers and business owners excellent perspective into how equipment is operating, and whether they are getting the most out of their equipment and crew on each project.

Real-time alerts/alarms: Time for an oil change? Engine temps running outside of the preferred operating range? Fleet managers and business owners receive alerts in real time to make them aware of machine conditions that require attention.

Partner with dealer on preventive maintenance: You can grant your local CASE dealer access to your telematics data to more proactively partner with you on preventive and planned maintenance.

Equipment security: Telematics helps locate stolen equipment — which, if recovered and returned by the authorities, is much less expensive than the resulting downtime and replacement costs.

These are just a few ways that the new SiteWatch telematics platform from CASE helps improve your equipment operations.