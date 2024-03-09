Celebrating NI Women in the Construction Industry

Following on from Women in Construction Week and International Women’s Day, the vital role women play in our industry has been celebrated by the Construction Employers Federation.

The CEF has asked some of the outstanding women from the Northern Ireland construction industry to speak about their careers and advice for those considering a career in construction.

Commented Nuala Griffiths – Environmental Social Governance Manager (ESG), Heron Bros: “As an ESG Manager at Heron Bros, I am deeply passionate about our role in making a lasting positive impact on the environment, society, and the economy. But what really inspires me is the creativity, practicality and teamwork that defines the construction process.

It is an incredibly rewarding experience to see how our collaborative efforts transform ideas into tangible structures that benefit communities. I am also a board member of organisations such as WOMEN’STEC and NIRN which allows me to advocate for diversity and sustainability in the industry I love.”

Said Emma Donaghy – Civils Site Manager, GEDA Construction: “I joined GEDA Construction as a placement student during the third year of my Civil Engineering degree and have been in the industry since, almost 7 years.

“Deciding to work in an industry where women are heavily underrepresented felt daunting, but has been more rewarding than I could ever have imagined. GEDA have supported me through every step of my career, where I have worked with great mentors, who push me to develop and challenge myself every day. I have a strong support network, where gender is respected, allowing me to fulfil my career ambitions within the industry.

“I would encourage any women considering a career in construction to without a doubt, join the industry.”

Commented Charlene Millen – Head of Sustainability, McAleer & Rushe: “I have been working in the Construction industry for over 15 years, having started with McAleer & Rushe as an Environmental & Quality Manager and progressing to Head of Sustainability.

“I would definitely encourage other females to enter the Construction industry, there are a wide variety of roles with real career progression opportunities, and it is exciting to work in a fast-paced environment where you are supported and encouraged to progress.”

Said Ursula Quinn – Graduate Project Manager, Aecom: “I graduated with a BSc Hons Degree in Construction Engineering & Management from Ulster University in July 2023. During a 16-month placement at Geda Construction, I spent 8 months as a site engineer and another 8 months in the QS department as a buyer.

“Currently, I am a graduate Project Manager at AECOM, a globally recognised company, and I genuinely love what I do. The dynamic nature of the construction industry, where each day presents new challenges, keeps work consistently engaging.”

And added Maria Bradley – HR Director, Gilbert-Ash: “During my 36 years working in construction with Gilbert-Ash the time has been marked by many professional milestones, significant changes to the industry and the joy of becoming a mother. It has been a wonderfully fulfilling career and I have no hesitation in encouraging other young women to join the industry – construction today is a much more diverse place to work.

“Moving from a career in the food and chemical sectors, I joined Gilbert-Ash in 1987 as PA to the then Managing Director. The world of construction was very new to me, but it was a step I was willing to take. I have felt supported during my time at Gilbert-Ash which has given me the confidence to really shape my own career.

“It has been hugely rewarding, both for myself and for Gilbert-Ash, to be able to work with various organisations such as the Construction Industry Training Board NI, the Chartered Institute of Building, the Construction Employers Federation NI, Business in the Community NI and Buildhealth NI. I am also a proud board member of WOMEN’STEC who do fantastic work to encourage women and girls to consider a career in construction. Our work together has provided me with some really valuable learnings and has also helped influence how we do things at Gilbert-Ash.

“I am very proud to be a part of this professional industry and I would encourage females seeking a challenging and rewarding career to come on board.”

Commented Katherine Helliwell – CEF Apprentice of the Year Finalist, Mascott Construction: “From a young age I was always helping my dad and my brothers with different projects and was destined for a career in the construction sector. Having a career where I can be hands on and challenged on a daily basis is what I love about the construction industry.

“There are so many avenues available to me both now and in the future. The best thing about this industry for me is being able to see a project taken from planning stage through to completion.”