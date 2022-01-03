£6.4 Million Water Improvement Scheme gets underway to future-proof local Reservoirs

NI Water says that £6.4million will be invested in a major programme of reservoir improvements across Northern Ireland to refurbish and enhance the safety of the impounding reservoir portfolio.

This major programme of work has commenced with key improvements at Seagahan and Silent Valley reservoirs. Work will continue at various reservoirs until September 2024 and will involve completing improvements at 36 major reservoirs throughout Northern Ireland. The work is being carried out by BSG, and project managed by AECOM.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This £6.4million investment in local reservoirs is an excellent example of what can be done with the necessary funding in place. It is important that funding levels are sustained throughout PC21 to ensure that NI Water can continue the Reservoir investment programme to maintain water supply as well as ensuring compliance with the forthcoming reservoir safety legislation.”

Mark Richardson, NI Water Senior Project Manager added: “Our impounding reservoir portfolio plays a critical role in the storage of raw water for future supply to our customers. NI Water is committed to the highest standards of reservoir safety and management and we are progressing with this key programme of maintenance and refurbishment work to future-proof our impounding reservoirs to continue to provide a world-class water supply service for our customers.

“These improvements will also ensure our compliance with the requirements of the forthcoming Reservoirs Act, which is regarded as industry best practice in the supervision and maintenance of large reservoirs.

“The enhancements cover a wide range of the reservoir components, including refurbishment of control valves, installation of drainage, repairs to spillway structures and improvement to monitoring equipment to ensure the safe and appropriate management of the reservoirs. This ensures the safety of these significant structures is maintained.”

The major reservoirs that will benefit are as follows: Altmore, Cappagh, Glenhordial, Lough Fea, Lough Fingrean in County Tyrone, as well as Ballydoolagh in Enniskillen. Altnaheglish, Ballinrees, Dunalis, and Killea in County L’Derry. Altnahinch, Dorisland, Craigahulliar, Boomers, Copeland, Dungonnell, Killylane, Leathemstown, Lough Mourne, Quoile, Stoneyford and Woodburn in County Antrim. Seagahan and Clay Lake in County Armagh, as well as several reservoirs in County Down: Church Road, Ballysallagh, Conlig, Lough Cowey, Creighton’s Green, Lough Island Reavy, Lough Money, Lough Shannagh, Ben Crom, Silent Valley, Spelga, and Fofanny.