Groundforce appoints new engineering director

Specialist construction solutions supplier Groundforce has appointed Paul Garton as its new engineering director to head up its technical team.

Paul has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry and joins Groundforce from COWI UK, where he was technical director of the UK Infrastructure team, working on a range of major UK and international projects. Prior to this, Paul held leading roles within various civil and structural engineering consultancies. He has a degree in civil engineering from Loughborough University and is a Chartered Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

Paul said: “As a market leader in the sector, with a very capable and experienced technical design team, I see working with Groundforce as a really exciting opportunity. We have a fantastic team, with a number of interesting projects and product developments planned, and I am really looking forward to working with them.”

Groundforce managing director Paul Donovan said: “We are pleased to make this appointment. Paul’s experience will enhance our technical team and ensure that we remain at the forefront of delivering effective and innovative engineering solutions for our customers.”