£5.7 Million South Down Water Improvement Scheme Progressing Well

NI Water says that a £5.7 Million Water Improvement Scheme which will be essential to the future resilience of the water supply infrastructure for customers in the South Down area is progressing well.

Work has recently been completed by contractor Farrans Glanua JV on a major river crossing on the Upper River Bann and essential pipelaying continues on the Bryansford Road from the junction with Kilkeel Road, progressing along the Bryansford Road towards the Fofanny Road junction. The Bryansford Road is due to reopen at the end of October 2023.

Following this, work will progress on the Fofanny Road in November, with a proposed diversion along the Bryansford Road, Moyad Road, and Slievenaman Road. Once confirmed, traffic management and signage will be in place to advise customers. Work will continue in phases and the overall scheme will be completed in early 2025.

Eimear McDaid, NI Water Project Manager said: “We are delighted to announce that this major Water Improvement Scheme is progressing well and will greatly improve the robustness and resilience of the water supply infrastructure in South Down.

“This key improvement scheme will protect and future-proof the local water infrastructure for customers in Castlewellan, Fofanny and beyond.

“Enhanced security of water supply will provide a more reliable service for people in the area and will be particularly important during extreme weather conditions and other unplanned events to ensure maximum security of supply for our customers.

“NI Water and our contractor Farrans Glanua JV appreciate that work of this nature can be disruptive and would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as this essential water improvement scheme progresses.”