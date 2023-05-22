£3 million JCB Investment Fuels EMR’S Greener Future

JCB has landed its biggest ever UK order for electric equipment after EMR, a global leader in sustainable materials, bought 50 electric Teletruk models, in a deal worth more than £3 million.

EMR recycles over eight million tonnes of metals and plastics each year – anything from an aircraft carrier to a can. It has purchased the fleet of JCB electric Teletruk models for handling non-ferrous metals and end-of-life vehicles, across its nationwide UK sites. Supplied by dealer Gunn JCB, they replace an existing fleet of competitive diesel models.

EMR’s Regional Commercial Manager, Giles Mogg said: “We believe we have a key role to play to help protect our planet for future generations. The switch to JCB electric Teletruks is one of a number of significant steps we have taken to reduce the carbon intensity of our business, on our journey to be carbon net-zero by 2040. They are fantastic, productive machines that will make a positive difference to our fleet.”

The JCB 30-19E and 35-22E electric Teletruks are part a new generation of innovative products from the JCB E-TECH range of equipment, which deliver zero emissions at point of use without compromising performance. The forward reach electric forklifts feature a unique telescopic boom and are capable of a full 8-hour shift on a single charge. Their small turning circle and single side-loading capability make them more productive on materials handling work, inside and outdoors.

The 35-22E boasts a max lift capacity of 3,500kg and max lift height of 4.00m. At 2.00m, lift capacity is 2,220kg. The 30-19E model has a maximum lift capacity of 3,000kg and max lift height of 4.00m. Lift capacity is 1900kg at 2.00m.