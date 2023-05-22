Dedicated STEM Ambassador recognised for work with young civil engineers in NI

A passion and drive to make a difference has led to Aoife Campbell (Civil Engineer, Atkins) being named as the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Northern Ireland STEM Ambassador of the Year.

Since returning from New Zealand 2 years ago, following 18 months working as a Highways Engineer, Aoife felt compelled to share her experiences and to provide as many young people as possible with the knowledge and opportunity to pursue a career in civil engineering.

Aoife said: “In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many children have missed out on events and experiences that we previously took for granted, at pivotal moments in their ‘education to career’ journey.

“This is seen to be having a negative impact on confidence, skills and knowledge, so it is now more important than ever to provide new and exciting opportunities to learn and grow.”

ICE Director of Membership, Séan Harris, congratulated all regional winners, highlighting their role in fighting the climate crisis. He said: “These awards reflect endless hours of commitment in engaging with and inspiring young people to consider a career in civil and infrastructure engineering.

“Without their commitment, the challenge facing the sector in combatting the climate emergency as well as ensuring a society that is safe, fair and inclusive would be much greater.”

Regional Director ICE, Jenny Green, said: “This year we had an exceptionally high standard of entry for this Award. All our STEM Ambassadors make an invaluable contribution to inspiring the next generation of civil engineers, which is clearly borne out by the level of their commitment. This award is a well-deserved recognition of Aoife’s dedication, passion and outstanding contributions to the field of STEM!”

A judging panel will select a national champion from the regional winners during National Volunteer’s Week in June.

In the UK alone, the numbers entering the construction industry are nowhere near matching the 700,000 who are set to retire from the industry in the next 10 years.ICE STEM ambassadors are ICE members who engage and inspire young people towards a career in civil engineering through school visits, careers talks, and hands-on activities. Their efforts are recognised through the ICE STEM Ambassador of the Year Award.