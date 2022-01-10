Yanmar’s premium red machines pave the way to a new era

Yanmar Compact Equipment has adopted an eye-catching Premium Red paint colour across all its machines globally, bringing Yanmar’s compact equipment in-line with Yanmar Group’s image; the colour was first introduced onto the North American market in 2020.

“Our dealers and our customers really like the new colour,” commented Jeff Pate, Sales Director, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Everyone feels that Premium Red attracts attention on the jobsite, and just as the quality and reliability of our products stand out from the competition, in a sea of yellow competitive machines in North America, our Premium Red colour stands out too.”

But this shift from the well-known Yanmar yellow is more than simply a cosmetic colour change. For Yanmar Compact Equipment, the symbolism of this change resonates on a deeper level.

“Yanmar Compact Equipment is on a journey of transformation,” explains CEO, Giuliano Parodi. “We aim to be a global leader in Compact Equipment and, with the help of our dealer partners, deliver sustainable business solutions for our customers and the societies in which they operate.

“Our acquisitions of the past few years are now fully integrated into a harmonised, Yanmar CE way of working, with common processes and customer focus right across our enlarged product and services portfolio. For us, Premium Red sends out a clear signal that we are one company, with a clear product strategy. But our transformation goes far beyond our machines. Indeed, we are challenging the way we think and the way we work, to transform our products, our business, and our brand to create even more value for our customers.”

Alternative Fuel

In product transformation, Yanmar CE is currently evaluating several alternative fuel and powertrain technologies and recently unveiled its first electric mini excavator prototype, the new SV17e. Proudly featuring the new Premium Red colour, the SV17e is aimed at customers in the European market in the 1.5 to 2.0 tonnes segment.

“Our prototype is significant because it demonstrates our capability to bring the quality and reliability of our highly respected conventional engine technology into the arena of electrification,” explained Director Product Management EMEA, Cedric Durand.

In business transformation, Yanmar Compact Equipment is continuing to invest in manufacturing infrastructure and in expanding their global dealer network to increase the proximity to customers, reduce lead times and improve service. Closely linked to these investments is the focus on creating an amazing customer experience.

More Changes

“Our move to Premium Red across our machines certainly signals a change and we are confident that our customers will start to see other changes too,” explained Elsie De Nys, Global Director Channel and Brand Development. “We have the ambition to be a leader, not only in machines but in the customer experience too and are working hard to get closer to our customers to identify new and innovative ways in which we can add value to them.”

The change to the new Premium Red also heralds a new confidence in the Yanmar Compact Equipment brand and coincides with the launch of its new tagline, ‘Together We Build’.

“Our aim, together with our dealer partners, is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value,” said CEO, Giuliano Parodi. ‘Together We Build’ really underlines our commitment to transforming Yanmar CE and, with the help of our dealers, to focus on creating a new and exciting experience for our customers.”

For Yanmar Compact Equipment, change is in the air and the fresh, new image of the Premium Red machines certainly reflects the optimism running through the business. This milestone moment is about shared goals and ambitions and about building a better future for everyone.