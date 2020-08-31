Yanmar offers extended warranty programme across UK & Ireland

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA is offering construction professionals across the UK and Ireland lasting peace-of-mind through its comprehensive YCare programme. Designed to maximise uptime and productivity, the package is available across Yanmar’s portfolio of excavators, carriers and loaders.

While every new model comes with industry-leading warranty cover as standard, YCare gives customers the opportunity to extend this cover for up to six years at a highly competitive price point. This gives construction professionals the confidence to focus on the job in hand, without worrying about unexpected maintenance or repair bills.

David Cockayne, UK & Ireland Sales Manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, commented: “Our ambition is to get construction professionals across the UK and Ireland into the safest, most capable construction equipment on the market. To achieve this, we are continuously working with operators to understand how we can improve their ownership experience and help their businesses thrive.

“While a 12-month warranty is industry standard, we wanted to give our customers the chance to expand their warranty for up to six years. This gives them greater peace-of-mind, allowing them to focus on project delivery. Without the unexpected cost and disruption of unplanned maintenance, we can lift a burden from their shoulders and ensure their Yanmar equipment continues to perform at its best.”