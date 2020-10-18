Yanmar launches unbeatable finance offers across the UK and Ireland

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has announced two limited-time finance offers to make purchasing its latest range of class-leading plant equipment simple, accessible and hassle-free.

For all excavators, carriers and wheel loaders purchased before 30 November 2020, the customer can freeze hire purchase repayments until 2021. A simple 10% deposit payment is required up front, alongside VAT in full and a small document signing fee.

Alternatively, for select models across Yanmar’s tracked excavator, wheel loader and wheeled excavator portfolios (B75W, B95W, B110W, V70s, V80, ViO80-2PB, ViO82, B7, SV100, SV100-2PB and SV120), hire purchase customers can benefit from 0% APR for 36 months. A minimum deposit of 10% applies, alongside payment of VAT in full and a small document signing fee.

David Cockayne, UK & Ireland sales manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, commented: “Perfectly blending stylish Japanese design with pioneering European innovation, the Yanmar compact portfolio sets the global standards in performance, capability and reliability.

“Our unbeatable finance packages offer a helping hand to construction professionals nationwide, making purchasing the latest range both simple and accessible. As with all our promotions, they’ll only run for a limited time, so interested parties should take advantage while they can!”