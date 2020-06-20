Yanmar launches all-new B75W-5 compact wheeled excavator

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has unveiled the next generation of its class-leading B75W wheeled excavator. Efficient, precise and dependable, the B75W-5 is perfect for urban jobsites, highway construction and landscaping projects.

Powered by the latest 73hp Yanmar 4TNV98CT turbocharged diesel engine with DPF as standard, the B75W-5 is fuel efficient, environmentally friendly and fully-compliant with EU Stage V emissions legislation. Delivering 295.5Nm torque @ 1,365rpm, the new model is extremely powerful (despite its compact dimensions) and can reach travel speeds of up to 36km/h.

Designed to deliver exceptional performance, the B75W boasts a digging depth of 3,500mm (TPA boom), digging force of 38,000N (at bucket edge), max reach of 6,990mm (TPA boom) and max dumping height of 5,050mm (TPA boom). An LUDV hydraulic system with four independent circuits offers total flexibility, meaning the driver can simultaneously operate a tilt rotator with a hydraulic quick-hitch system and a hydraulically-driven tool (such as a sorting grab, asphalt cutter or cutting unit).

Thanks to its unique axle design (with 14° pendulum angle), minimum tail swing, laterally installed engine and low centre of gravity, operators are guaranteed class-leading stability (especially for craning work) – even with the boom fully-extended. Further design benefits include articulated joint with wide angle of articulation for working closely to walls.

Fitted as standard with Yanmar’s proprietary Smart Control operating system, the driver can quickly select optimum excavator power levels for different applications. Numerous controls have been redesigned for faster operation and improved real-time monitoring, while a new display design (alongside precise thumbwheel on the joystick) makes the system more ergonomically-friendly than ever.

The all-new B75W-5 is fitted with LED lights mounted on the boom as standard, with specialist lighting packages available as optional extras. This allows drivers to specify front and rear working lights, double-beams and even rotating beacons, to suit exact requirements and maximise on-site visibility.

Designed with the operator firmly in mind, the machine’s comprehensive option list doesn’t end there. Float position function on the front dozer blade (activated via the LCD monitor) allows the blade to follow soil contour by weight, making levelling and filling work easier than ever. In addition, an all-new automatic refuelling pump prevents overfilling and allows drivers to refuel with a single button.

Further options include narrow width Michelin Bibload HS tyres, which are specifically designed for efficient operation on hard surfaces, touch screen control pattern change (from ISO to SAE controls via LCD display) to provide even greater flexibility, circular boom for small working envelopes and extended dipperstick for increased reach.

A whole host of new attachments have also been developed for the excavator, including a bucket and fork carrier, mechanical/hydraulic quick couplers, standard/grading/swivel buckets and DMS breakers. Each new attachment improves customisation and makes the B75W-5 perfectly tailored to your job.

As with all Yanmar wheeled excavators, the B75W-5 prides itself on a spacious, comfortable, ROPS/FOPS-approved ergonomic operator station to maximise productivity. Noise and vibration dampening, a 7” anti-reflective display screen, extra-wide keypad and optional automatic air conditioning make the cabin both comfortable and practical.

Even maintenance simplicity has been considered, with ground-level access to the central electrics service compartment and a ladder integrated into the service flap for increased reach. Class-leading, high performing and completely customisable, theB75W-5 is your perfect jobsite partner.