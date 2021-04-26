Yanmar Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Tracked Carrier

Yanmar this year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the YFW500D, the world’s first tracked carrier equipped with a Yanmar diesel engine.

The original carrier used the undercarriage of a Yanmar rubber crawler combine harvester and added a cargo box to enable it to transport materials on soft ground.

Created in 1971, the YFW500D was the world’s first tracked carrier. The carrier was the first in a long line of quality products from Yanmar developed to meet the needs of the times.

Yanmar, a pioneer in compact construction equipment, will mark the celebration of this 50th anniversary of the tracked carrier by renewing the company’s commitment to the development of high-performance products and solutions that offer premium reliability and value for customers.

Through Yanmar’s contributions to urban development, including housing construction and infrastructure development, they aim to realize a society where everyone can live with peace of mind.

