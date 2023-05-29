XYZ Reality Wins Two Red Dot Design Awards

XYZ Reality, a world-leading augmented reality (AR) developer for construction, has won two Red Dot Design Awards for 2023 for its pioneering Engineering Grade ARTM headset, ‘the Atom’ in the innovative products and tools categories.

Dating back more than 60 years, the prestigious global design award is hotly contested by some of the planet’s best-known designers and manufacturers. Every entry is judged by a panel of 50 internationally recognised experts who evaluate each submission according to a strict set of criteria, including: functionality, durability, innovation and quality.

XYZ Reality joins the likes of Honda, Nikon, ASSA ABLOY, and Govee to secure two Red Dot Designs awards. The awards, which are among the most prestigious global design competitions, recognise outstanding design quality and innovation across various product categories.

Commenting on the win, David Mitchell, Founder and CEO, says: “This award is not only a testament to the quality and efficacy of the Atom but also to the world-class talent we have across our company. To receive recognition like this from the international design community in not one, but two categories is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team and shows that our hardware has relevance, significance and, most importantly, definitively answers a persistent challenge for its target audience. Red Dot builds on previous successes since the product’s launch and puts us in an even stronger position as XYZ Reality expands globally, bringing the benefits of the Atom to a global construction audience.”

Guy Newsom, VP Product & Design at XYZ Reality, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for our ground-breaking AR product. This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless effort and dedication of our entire team. I am immensely proud of the team’s commitment to creating innovative solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“At XYZ Reality, we strive to design solutions that transform the construction industry, and this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to that mission. We want to do for construction what Apple did for consumers with the iPhone, and this award is a huge step towards realising that vision. We look forward to continuing to innovate and drive change in the construction industry.”

The Atom headset is the world’s most accurate Engineering Grade AR headset, which provides highly accurate and detailed augmented reality experiences for construction professionals. With its innovative technology, the Atom enables users to visualise and interact with digital models of building designs in the real world, improving collaboration, reducing errors and saving time and money.

XYZ Reality is currently expanding into new global market, particularly within EMEA and North America. The team are continuing to work with blue chip asset owners and leading general contractors, including PM Group and Mace, on mission critical projects to streamline the construction, reduce waste and increase margins.