Xwatch Systems Safeguard John Deere Tractors Working for Natural Resources Wales

The Xwatch team has completed a standout installation with two John Deere 6M 150 tractors at Frank Sutton Ltd, now fully equipped for safe roadside and vegetation management work on behalf of Natural Resources Wales (Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru).

The family-run dealership, Frank Sutton Ltd, has been a trusted John Deere partner since 1962, supplying agricultural and grounds care machinery across South and Mid Wales and South Herefordshire for over half a century. For this project, the company supplied two new John Deere 6M 150 tractors, each fitted with a Spearhead Twiga Classic T65 hedge cutter – a robust flail arm with a 6.5-metre reach designed for trimming hedges and maintaining verges along rural and public routes.

Safety is always top of the list when machinery is operating close to roadsides or uneven terrain, which is where Xwatch technology comes in. Xwatch engineer Mike Nash fitted the tractors’ front loaders with SS1 height restrictor systems, giving precise control over boom movement and preventing accidental overhead contact. Following that, Adam Guilfoyle and Tom Dacosta installed XW1 systems on the Spearhead Twiga T65 flails, enabling accurate control of boom height and slew. Together, these systems provide a seamless layer of protection for both operators and equipment, allowing safe and confident operation in challenging environments.

Although the latest FISA Safety Guide 608 focuses on mechanised arboriculture—specifically the safe use of tree shears and grapple saws—the same principles of load control and operator protection apply to hedge cutting and verge maintenance machinery. The Xwatch systems installed by Frank Sutton Ltd and Natural Resources Wales deliver that same assurance, helping ensure every movement stays within safe limits, while offering visible, proportional, and reliable control.

The combination of SS1 and XW1 demonstrates how Xwatch systems can work side-by-side on a single setup to manage multiple hydraulic functions safely. The SS1 offers a compact, single-axis solution ideal for loaders, while the XW1’s proportional hydraulic control ensures smooth, feather-touch operation of the flail arm – essential when working near obstacles or on uneven ground.

This installation is a perfect example of collaboration across the supply chain – from dealer to end user – showcasing how British engineering expertise, safety innovation, and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

Jemma Dycer Hopkins, Sales and Operations Manager at Xwatch Safety Solutions, said: “Working with Frank Sutton Ltd on this project has been a great example of how our systems can adapt perfectly to agricultural and roadside applications. The combination of the SS1 and XW1 gives operators total confidence when working close to roads and overhead hazards — everything moves smoothly and safely within set limits. It’s always rewarding to see our technology helping trusted dealerships like Frank Sutton deliver even greater value and protection for their customers.”

Frank Sutton Ltd, Spearhead Machinery, and Natural Resources Wales can now rely on Xwatch’s proven technology to keep operators safe, reduce downtime, and ensure every movement is controlled with precision.