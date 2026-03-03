Xwatch Announces Topcon MC-X Integration at Conexpo, Connecting Machine Control and on-Machine Safety

Xwatch Safety Solutions, part of Hexagon, a global leader in construction machinery safety systems, is integrating with Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.’s MC-X Platform to create a new, connected layer between machine control and on-machine safety.

Topcon’s MC-X Platform already brings mixed fleets together through intuitive 3D-MC software, Sitelink3D connectivity, and multi-constellation GNSS. With Xwatch integrated, this becomes a single, safety-aware machine control environment, where digital guidance, real-time machine data and active safety systems work together on the machine.

This marks the start of a co-operation between Topcon and Xwatch, with the first live integrations scheduled for the end of this year.

Dan Leaney, Global Managing Director, Xwatch Safety Solutions, said: “This integration with Topcon’s MC-X Platform is a practical step forward in how the industry brings machine control and safety closer together. Xwatch has built its position as a global leader in construction machinery safety systems by focusing on what happens on the machine, in real working conditions. Connecting that capability into MC-X allows contractors and dealers to move towards a more joined-up, safety-aware and data-led way of operating their fleets. Conexpo is the right place to start those conversations and to show where this is heading.”

Fredrik Eklind, Head of Product Platform – Construction, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc, “We’re bringing our two technologies closer together to deliver a more seamless and powerful experience for our shared customers. By combining our advanced 3D machine control advanced positioning capabilities with Xwatch’s safety and protection system, users will gain a fully mapped 3D ceiling, floor, and wall environment — enabling smarter, more intuitive avoidance and a new level of operational confidence.”