Wrekin Launches New Range of Triple Seal Aluminium Recess Covers

A new range of triple seal aluminium recess access covers and frames, designed to accommodate a range of flooring finishes – including popular porcelain paving, which has seen a recent surge in demand – has been launched to market by Wrekin Products.

Available through merchants nationwide, the new range of 27mm standard depth aluminium covers and frames have been designed with performance and aesthetics in mind. This means that merchant teams do not have to compromise on the demands of either, due to the strong, corrosion-resistant aluminium finish which blends in seamlessly with the surrounding flooring, whilst protecting against odour and egress. This is in addition to preventing dirt and contaminants penetrating – all thanks to the clever integrated neoprene triple seal solution.

Paul Shaw, director of fabricated steel at Wrekin, said: “As with all Wrekin products, merchants can be assured that the aluminium recess covers meet the high standards expected by both specifiers and contractors.

“The added benefit of aluminium is that it is a cost-effective alternative to stainless steel, which can be four to five times more expensive. It is also highly compatible with different types of floorings, including popular porcelain paving, so we are really pleased to be able to offer competitive alternatives for merchants and their customers that can tick so many boxes. Not forgetting how high performance this range is, the three integrated triple seal solution ensures resistance to gas, water, and grit ingress. Altogether, this is a fantastic addition to our range and one we know will help merchant teams to meet increased contractor and specifier demand.”

Threaded Keys

Coming ready packed with threaded keys for easy lifting through screw holes, merchants can sell as a complete solution for contractors who can rely on the range for both internal and outdoor specifications, suitable across a variety of sectors, including residential, education, health, leisure, and retail.

Simon Turner, commercial director at Wrekin, said: “We have been able to invest in this product due to strengthening our manufacturing supply chains to meet market demand. So far, take up of the aluminium recess covers has been fantastic and we look forward to maintaining our strong distribution network so that merchants can always count on Wrekin.

“We are proud to support trade counter teams with both at point of sale and after sales care for added peace of mind. We also offer training courses to equip merchants with the latest product and installation knowledge needed to support their customers.”

For more information on Wrekin Products, please visit www.wrekinproducts.com/