World’s First 100 Tonne Truck Up For Sale On Ritchie Bros Marketplace

The World’s first 100 tonne truck, an iconic Scammell model built in the UK in 1927, is being sold on a ‘Make an Offer’ basis on the Ritchie Bros Marketplace by the late owner’s son Dean Hudson. The truck, which bares the Hudson name, is the only fully working model in existence.

It’s a piece of automotive history that was originally used to transport steam trains, huge boilers, heavy girders and much more.

Commenting on its sale, Dean said: “I grew up helping my father hand paint, polish and restore the Scammell, which is fondly known as ‘Leaping Lena’ because it used to jump when pulling heavy loads up steep slopes.

“Since she returned to our family in 2018, after being displayed in the British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland, Lancashire for 30 years, we have restored her to the tip-top working condition buyers will see today. And I can safely say that she is a pleasure to drive.”

The new owner will need two helpers to operate’ Leaping Lena’, as it takes three people to crank the truck into action. You can witness Dean and his colleagues performing the starting process in a video accompanying a full inspection, detailed history and condition report on the Ritchie Bros Marketplace.

This is also where buyers will be able to ‘Make an Offer’ for the machine, a process that will be managed by the Ritchie Bros team, which includes Territory Manager Laura Roberts who added: “This really is a very special listing for us at Ritchie Bros and just like any piece of equipment the Scammell Truck has undergone a rigorous inspection by one of our specialist inspectors.

“Every detail of the inspection, including pictures and videos, is covered by our guarantee, so buyers know that the truck’s condition will be exactly as listed.”

To make an offer for ‘Leaping Lena’ and give this classic Scammell 100 tonne truck a new home, visit eu.ironplant.com and search for 1927 or email one of the Ritchie Bros team on [email protected]