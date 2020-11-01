World première as Liebherr presents the new generation of articulated dump trucks

With the introduction of the new generation of articulated dump trucks, Liebherr becomes a full-liner in the earthmoving area. Apart from a comprehensive product portfolio of earthmoving machines for diverse applications, a Liebherr dump truck is now available to customers with the new TA 230 Litronic.

The extremely robust, powerful and all-terrain machine is primarily designed for overburden transport and the mining industry. The articulated dump trucks are also a useful assistant for larger infrastructure projects. Thanks to their optimal structure gauge, they can also be used for special applications, such as tunnel construction.

The new TA 230 Litronic convinces with a clever machine concept, which has been developed specially for challenging off-road applications. New designs in the front end area create maximum ground clearance for superb off-road performance.

For example, in the TA 230 Litronic the powershift transmission is positioned safely and compactly under the operator’s cab and the exhaust gas aftertreatment is safely installed behind the operator’s cab in a space-saving manner, whereby a large slope angle could be generated.

The newly designed, solid articulated swivel joint creates excellent off-road capability. It allows independent movements of front and rear end, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability. The robust and positive-locking swivel joint with tapered roller bearing is perfect for the shear stresses arising during use, withstands maximum loads and provides optimal force distribution.

Powerful drive

A powerful 6-cylinder construction machinery engine with 12 l displacement and 265 kW / 360 hp is installed in the new TA 230 Litronic, which complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard V. A robust and efficient drivetrain with automatic 8-speed powershift transmission ensures optimal force distribution. With the actively controlled longitudinal differential locks, automatic traction control is also available for the TA 230 Litronic: As soon as slip occurs at an axle, the torque is cleverly transferred to the axle or axles with traction. The new Liebherr dump truck impresses with an excellent driving performance and enormous pulling force, even in the most difficult ground conditions and on challenging gradients. Maximum safety is always guaranteed thanks to optimal adhesion.

Increased productivity

The large and robust trough of the new TA 230 Litronic is designed for the effective transport of a 28-tonne payload. Numerous improvements have been made for quick and efficient loading and unloading, as well as safe transport of the material. The front of the trough is straight and the sills are low so that loading with a wheel loader, for example, is easily possible across the entire length. A standard, innovative weighing system shows the current payload during the loading process on the display in the operator’s cab. An optional loading light on both sides at the back of the operator’s cab shows the loading level outdoors.

In order to accelerate the release of the material during unloading, the inner edges of the new trough are tapered. Thanks to the optional trough heating with exhaust gas management, unloading can also be easily realised at cooler temperatures. The two tipping cylinders at the side give the TA 230 Litronic high tipping pressure.

The load can be tipped against the slope easily and quickly. During transportation the long chute at the end of the trough ensures minimal material loss. The trough volume can be increased with the optional tailgate. Thanks to the large opening width, tipping of large and bulky transported material is easily possible. Even with the tailgate the overall width of the TA 230 Litronic is still below 3 m – this allows the machine to be easily and quickly transported on the low-loader.

Optimal visibility and safety

The newly developed, spacious operator’s cab of the TA 230 Litronic provides ideal conditions for comfortable and safe working. Thanks to the excellent panoramic windows without any annoying struts, as well as the short, inclined bonnet, the machine driver always has an optimal view of the driving, working and articulating area of the machine. A touch display with integrated rear camera also increases transparency in the rear area. In the soundproof cab ergonomically arranged control elements facilitate intuitive operation of the machine. Various trays and storage spaces greatly expand the spatial offering. The offset steps, as well as the large driver’s door, also make possible convenient and safe access to the operator’s cab.

The new lighting concept with LED headlights ensures improved visibility and safety – both for the machine operator and everyone in the outdoor area.

Increased comfort and safety

The modern assist systems installed in the new TA 230 Litronic support the machine operator, thus increasing safety and comfort during operation. Apart from a hill start assist, a speed assist is also available. With the hard stop function, the end position damping of the trough lifting cylinders can be activated or deactivated at the touch of a button. The trough lift is limited for work in a height-critical area with the aid of the height limit.

The speed-dependent steering provides additional driving comfort: The adaptive steering system continuously adapts the ratio of the steering movements to the current speed. This makes possible easy and accurate manoeuvring at low speeds, but also accurate steering at higher speeds, as well as fewer steering corrections when cornering or taking bends.