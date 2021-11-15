Working at Heights Demo Day… Because One Fall Could End It All!

Falls from height are one of the biggest causes of fatalities and major injuries at work; common incidents include falls from ladders and through fragile surfaces, however, utilising suitable fall protection equipment, and ensuring that employees are adequately trained to work safely at height can prevent accidents, serious injuries, and deaths in the workplace.

Industry Training Services are hosting a FREE Working at Heights Demo Day at its Portadown site on Thursday 25th November 2021. This event is ideal for business owners and employees who work at height, training coordinators, health and safety managers, maintenance and facilities managers, and other individuals who are passionate about reducing deaths and accidents in the workplace.

Delegates will receive a tour of ITS’s new working at heights training facilities and have the opportunity to watch various practical demonstrations throughout their session. Participants will also gain more insight into our working at heights courses which cover:

Commercial roof access

IPAF: safe and effective use of powered access equipment

PASMA: safety for those involved in the mobile access tower industry

System scaffold & scaffold Inspection

Harness wear & inspection

There will be opportunities for participants to ask questions and network with other visitors.

Tetra Ladder Systems

On the day, David Kyle, Operations Director of Tetra Ladder Systems will provide a brief overview of Tetra’s revolutionary ladder safety system and how it is being used in various industries to reduce accidents associated with falls from height.

Tetra is the UK’s leading supplier of ladder safety systems for companies who carry out low risk or short duration work from ladders. The ladder system ensures that the user always maintains 3 points of contact as illustrated in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=35&v=C5eICjQhVn8&feature=emb_logo

In addition to the obvious safety benefits, Tetra ladder systems have received positive feedback by users including council repair teams who reported enhanced productivity and financial benefits for the organisation.

Choose Your Session

In order to maximise your experience and minimise the risks to participants in relation to Covid19, we plan to have 3 different time slots available on the day with capacity for 25 people at each session.

8:00am – 10:00am

10.30am – 12.30pm

1.30pm – 3.30pm

Choose which session you would like to attend and book your ticket on Eventbrite. Bring warm clothing and wear suitable footwear for walking around the site. ITS has risk assessed each training area at its centre to ensure it is adhering to government guidelines on social distancing and cleanliness, therefore, please take note of the following guidelines for participants:

Everyone must wear a face mask upon entry to our buildings.

Everyone must wash their hands in the toilets on arrival to our centre.

Everyone must wear their masks as they move around the centre

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Ciara Judge: Tel:+44 (0)28 3839 8700 or email: [email protected]