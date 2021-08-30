Wilsons Auctions goes Green with installation of new Electric Vehicle Chargers

Wilsons Auctions has rolled out the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers to its premises in an investment aimed at accelerating the transition to electric vehicles as the company takes a leadership role in the response to climate change.

The chargers have been installed to service the increased provision of hybrid cars and fully electric cars for staff, which comes as the auction company embarks on a project to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging a greener solution to its company car offering.

Commenting on the progression of Wilsons Auctions Green journey Peter Johnston, Group Operations Director says: “In addition to the company being powered by renewable energy, the installation of electric chargers further underlines Wilsons Auctions commitment to achieve net zero through our Carbon Reduction Plan. The transition from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles is driven by the Wilsons Auctions senior management so providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the company will further support the transition away from fossil fuels and encourage low carbon alternatives.”

The installation of the electric vehicle chargers was undertaken by Wilson Power and Energy Ltd, with Managing Director Andrew Wilson delighted that Wilsons Auctions chose his company to move forward on their “Green journey”.

Andrew comments: “With Wilsons Auctions staff already transitioning to Full Electric and Hybrid vehicles the installation of charging units at their branches is the first step for the long established and renowned Auction Group which extends to 18 sites across the UK and Ireland.

“The work has been completed on time and with detailed planning we were able to ensure the hammer continued to fall in the auction rooms and the installation work did not disrupt the operation of the business. Wilson Power and Energy Ltd are looking forward to building a strong working relationship with the team at Wilsons Auctions as we move to further reduce their carbon footprint.”