Whitemountain scoops two awards at ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards 2020

Whitemountain in conjunction with Somerset County Council and AECOM have received two accolades at the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) South West Civil Engineering Awards 2020.

Colley Lane Southern Access Road (CLSAR) in Bridgwater, Somerset triumphed in the Community Award and the Best Project Over £3m (New Build) Award.

The winners were selected from a shortlist of 12 schemes across the region by an expert panel of judges, who described the scheme as challenging and praised the work of Whitemountain.

The £18.4m scheme comprised 840m of carriageway, two bridges, plus improved cycle and footway links. It was completed in December 2019, on time, within budget, and was named ‘Squibbers Way’The Judging Panel commended the community involvement in the scheme, and praised Whitemountain’s work which not only improved the public space and infrastructure, but also enhanced the living and working environment for the Bridgwater community .“

The judges stated that “The community of Bridgwater in Somerset has been at the very heart of this scheme at every single stage, they even decided it’s new name in a public vote, choosing to call it ‘Squibbers Way’ in honour of the towns unique fireworks tradition.

During construction, Whitemountain provided considerable benefits for the local community, including a sponsored skydive raising £2,782 and upgrading the nearby charity Brainwave’s sensory garden.

When announcing the Best Project Over £3m (New Build) Award, the panel praised the contractors stating: “The ground conditions, the piling, the contaminated land, flood risk, the longest span bridge in Somerset – all these different elements and challenges came together in this clever scheme.”

Whitemountain’s Project Manager said: “It has been a privilege for Whitemountain to have delivered Squibbers Way for Somerset County Council and the people of Bridgwater.

“Squibbers Way was a fantastic project to have been involved in. It was a technically challenging scheme which required innovation and a huge effort from the whole team to deliver the project safely, on time and budget. We are very proud of our team and delighted that the project has received well deserved recognition from the leading institutions’ ICE, CIHT and RICS for delivering an excellent infrastructure project. The whole delivery team went above and beyond contracted obligations, including many hours of voluntary service and fundraising to support the local community during the duration of the project.”

Whitemountain has also won the following awards the Colley Lane Southern Access Road project.

First place in the 2020 South West CIHT Transport Innovation Award.

Highly Commended in the 2020 South West CIHT Transportation Project of the Year

First place in RICS Social Impact Awards 2020, South West (Infrastructure)

Watch the video here about the amazing projects and talented individuals involved in the ICE South West Civil Engineering Awards 2020.