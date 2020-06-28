WEG awards Premier Partner status to distributor

Industrial automation manufacturer, WEG, has awarded Irish parts supplier, Technidrive with its prestigious premier distributor status.

Having supplied WEG’s products for over 15 years, Technidrive has expanded significantly in recent years, now stocking a complete range of WEG electric motors, drives and automation products.

This premier distributor status means that Technidrive is not only the go-to supplier of WEG products in the Irish market but is also the expert systems integrator of choice in this region. Businesses looking to implement automated production lines can benefit from WEG and Technidrive’s combined wealth of engineering experience.

“Industrial businesses are always looking for ways to boost productivity, increase energy efficiency and reduce waste,” explained Russell Maccabe UK Sales Manager at WEG. “To reap these benefits, businesses must look beyond each individual product’s specifications and consider the operation of their entire system. For this level of analysis, expert knowledge is required. Technidrive’s in-house expertise as a systems integrator is what sets the company apart, and that’s why we’ve chosen to award our premier distributor status.

“We’ve had a long and fruitful partnership with Technidrive, who shares our philosophy of finding flexible design outcomes for complex applications using the entire WEG product line. Existing and new customers can expect end-to-end systems, with a focus on sound technical advice and excellent customer service.”

“WEG has a distinguished reputation in the Irish market,” explained John Coulter, Managing Director at Technidrive. “We’re pleased to offer a complete range of quality WEG products, which coupled with our technical expertise, means that we are able to offer a tailored turn-key service for our customers. We have extensive application experience in industries spanning the food and beverage sector to general processing, so all industrial businesses can benefit from our complete automated design service.

“We have a large team of capable engineers and new business premises, so we are in a unique position to be able to carry out extensive customer site visits, conduct technical calculations and provide bespoke systems integration. This ensures the correct combination of WEG products are supplied for each individual customer application. For example, when integrating a soft PLC into a systems architecture, we match productivity requirements and efficiency to achieve optimum performance. What’s more, our in-house technical support team are always on hand to offer assistance to our customer base.”