Water Upgrade at Drumaroad Progressing Well!

NI Water says its £13 million investment to improve the security of the water supply at Drumaroad Water Treatment Works near Castlewellan is progressing well, with GRAHAM the main contractor for the project, and RPS providing project management and technical support.

Mark Richardson,NI Water’s Project Manager said: “We are delighted that this major investment at Drumaroad is progressing well and is on schedule to be completed in Autumn this year. The project will bring many improvements to our customers, including improved security of the local water supply.

“The upgrade involves the construction of a new water storage tank, which, once operational will have a capacity of over 35 million litres, providing additional water supply to customers, particularly during emergency situations.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon added: “This £13 million upgrade highlights the impact investment in our infrastructure can have. This major plant treats water from the Silent Valley reservoir which delivers around 140 million litres of water every day to over 200,000 homes in County Down and Belfast.

“Once complete this will have a positive impact on the lives of up to 540,000 people, a quarter of the Northern Ireland population, who can benefit from increased resilience and security of the water supply. This will make a real difference to people’s daily lives.”

The new water storage tank will serve the existing Drumaroad Water Pumping Station and Chapel Hill Water Pumping Station to supply treated water onwards to the distribution areas. An additional Pumping Station will also be constructed to transfer flows outside of normal operating conditions.