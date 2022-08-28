Waste Management Giant Buys JCB 427 Wastemaster

Ireland’s largest biomass provider has purchased a brand-new JCB Stage V 427 Wastemaster wheeled loading shovel as part of its commitment to pursuing renewable energy.

Crumlin-based McKinstry Group is moving into the export market with a new site in Belfast where it will be processing over 100,000 tonnes of biomass per year.

Supplied by dealer Dennison JCB the 427 Wastemaster wheeled loading shovel has been specifically tailored for the waste and recycling sector to provide unrivalled levels of productivity, comfort and safety.

McKinstry Group CEO Darren McKinstry said: “We buy JCB equipment because it is always reliable, and the aftersales and back-up is excellent. JCB is crucial to our group operations. Our relationship with Dennison JCB is a big factor in our decision to purchase JCB machines.

“The 427 Wastemaster is working as part of a fleet including a JCB Teletruk and a JCB 560-80 and it is performing very well. The machine is perfectly sized for the application we need it for which is loading and dealing with biomass and it is doing the job very well.”

The JCB 427 Wastemaster is powered by a Cummins Stage V engine which has excellent low-end torque. A variable geometry turbocharger provides increased performance at low engine speed for improved tractive effort. The JCB 427 Wastemaster offers superior protection for machine and operator in the most challenging conditions. The ROPS and FOPS compliant JCB CommandPlus cab provides superb visibility inside and out.

McKinstry Biomass Ltd is part of the McKinstry Group and is Ireland’s largest biomass provider. The recent acquisition of a waste processing site in the Belfast Harbour Complex will enable McKinstry to export processed waste wood product via cargo vessels to potential new customers on the UK Mainland and European destinations, significantly expanding its Biomass operation.