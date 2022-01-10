Walbrook Asset Finance Partner AGD Equipment to Finance Construction Assets

Walbrook Asset Finance has partnered with AGD Equipment to finance some of its key construction assets.

Walbrook Asset Finance specialises in providing finance, hire purchase and operating lease financing to the construction, demolition, transportation, logistics, mining, manufacturing and other sectors.

AGD Equipment is a well-established family-owned UK business serving the construction, civil engineering and ground engineering industries with specialist equipment hire.

AGD’s rental fleet comprises 100 items of specialist equipment including lattice boom crawler cranes, telescopic crawler cranes & piling equipment available for hire with experienced and directly employed operators.

AGD required finance for six Sennebogen 673R telescopic crawler cranes for major projects in the UK. Crawler Cranes are specialist and expensive pieces of construction equipment that need to be ordered well ahead of deployment. The equipment often comes from non-UK sources, paid for in different currencies and with substantial lead-times.

With their flexible approach to creating lines of funding, Walbrook Asset Finance was able to supply structured finance for AGD to secure the cranes from their German supplier within a critical timeframe. The process was hassle-free, allowing AGD to plan for currency movements and delivery.

AGD has long-standing relationships with their key customers; they needed a reliable partner that understood their company, the equipment they provide and the timescales they work to.

Walbrook Asset Finance builds relationships with manufacturers and equipment suppliers to provide finance for their acquisition of equipment for purchase or hire, developing pre-approved finance arrangements that allow the client to draw down funds when needed, increasing business efficiency and reducing delivery times. The partnership was a natural fit.

Robert Law, MD of AGD Equipment said: “In our business we rely on trusted suppliers of both equipment and finance. Working with Walbrook Asset Finance was a hassle-free process; their ability to offer flexible lines of credit in a timely fashion allowed us to access the funds we needed to secure a substantial order in time for our hire clients to start construction.”

Chris Smith, Head of Sales at Walbrook Asset Finance said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with AGD Equipment. We have been given the opportunity to help their business grow and help them to expand their extensive fleet of premium construction equipment for hire.

“The relationship with AGD is the beginning of an excellent partnership between two businesses that understand the complexities of doing business in the UK construction industry. We are always keen to be involved from the earliest stage of planned acquisition of assets.

“We understood very well the complexity of the finance for this transaction, dealt with it swiftly and efficiently using our in-house finance experts and we look forward to assisting with future acquisitions.”