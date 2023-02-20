Volvo Trucks Delivers First FMX Electric Concrete Mixer to Cemex

Volvo Trucks has supplied Cemex with its first fully electric, zero exhaust emission heavy-duty concrete mixer. The battery electric truck marks the next step in the two companies global collaboration in deploying electromobility solutions.

The Volvo FMX Electric will be operating at a ready-mix concrete plant in Spandau, Berlin, starting this month. With interest in fully electric heavy-duty transport increasing, Volvo Trucks and Cemex are working to develop and scale the technologies needed to make emissions-free transport a reality in the demanding construction industry.

Roger Alm, President, Volvo Trucks, says: “We are very happy to take this important step in the partnership with CemeX. Both our companies have committed to ambitious sustainability targets and collaboration is the way to get there.

“Together we will work to implement emission-free transport in the construction industry. Our electric trucks are zero emissions and their silent operation also provide a better environment for people working at construction sites, as well as for residents living nearby.”

“CEMEX is committed to becoming a net-zero CO2 company; innovation and collaboration are at the core of this commitment,” says Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex. “Our partnership with Volvo has incredible potential to contribute to the decarbonisation of our business. Rolling out our first fully electric ready-mix truck is a strong progress in that direction.”

Electrification of concrete transportation is challenging due to heavy loads and continuous mixing demands. However, CEMEX’s new mixer can be used for a full day’s work, with just a single top-up charge needed during its shift.

CEMEX and Volvo Group are founding members of the First Movers Coalition, a collaboration between the World Economic Forum with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, that encourages companies to make purchasing commitments to create market demand for low-carbon technologies. Volvo Trucks and CEMEX are committed to reaching their ambitious sustainability targets and contribute to the decarbonisation of the global economy.

Volvo Trucks has the most complete electric line-up in the global truck industry, with vehicles that can operate at a total weight of 16- to 44-tonnes, covering everything from city distribution and refuse collection, to urban construction transportation and regional haulage.

As the market leader in heavy electric trucks in Europe and the US, Volvo Trucks aims for half of its total sales of new trucks to be electric by 2030. The company is also committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its value chain by 2040, at the latest.