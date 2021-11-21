Volvo launches world’s first vehicle using fossil-free steel

Volvo Group has unveiled the world’s first vehicle made of fossil-free steel from SSAB – made in Volvo Construction Equipment’s facility in Braås, Sweden. More vehicles will follow in 2022 in what will be a series of concept vehicles and components using fossil-free steel from SSAB.

The machine, a load carrier for use in mining and quarrying, was unveiled at a green steel collaboration event in Gothenburg hosted by Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE, and Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO Volvo Group.

Melker Jernberg says: “Our ambition is to have fossil-free steel used across all our products, with a step-by-step approach. This machine is proof that we really can make fast progress, when we work together in strong partnerships, when we are determined to act and we enable our skilled people to contribute to building the world we want to live in. Not only for our generation, but for generations to come. Our team in Braås is understandably proud to help make this innovation happen.”

With a commitment to be climate-neutral and achieve net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, Volvo Group is on the path towards developing sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions of the future. Along with the electrification of its vehicles and machines, Volvo says it is determined to reduce the carbon footprint of its entire supply chain and this latest innovation is one step forward on this path.

“Having the world´s first actual vehicle made using SSAB´s fossil-free steel is a true milestone. Our collaboration with Volvo Group shows that green transition is possible and brings results,” says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO at SSAB. “Together, we will continue reducing climate impact all the way to the end customer while ensuring that our customers get high-quality steel. We look forward to continuing to work with Volvo Group in research and development to produce more fossil-free steel products.”

A move toward green steel is an important step for Volvo Group, as well as for the transport and infrastructure industries as a whole, particularly considering that around 70% of a truck’s weight comes from steel and cast iron, with the figure for Volvo machines even higher. This first concept machine, produced at Volvo CE’s facility in Braås, is just the start, with smaller-scale series production planned by 2022, and mass production set to follow.