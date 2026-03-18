Volvo CE to Close Rokbak Business

Due to rising costs and global trade challenges, Volvo CE will close its Rokbak articulated hauler business and concentrate resources on its portfolio of other hauling solutions.

For more than four decades, Rokbak, formerly Terex Trucks, has proudly delivered reliable off-highway articulated haulers to customers worldwide. However, rising operational and supply chain costs, combined with global trade challenges such as the U.S. tariffs, have significantly impacted financial performance, making continued operation unsustainable. Production of Rokbak articulated haulers is expected to stop in the second half of 2026, subject to a consultation process.

Supporting Rokbak Customers and Partners

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is committed to the ongoing success of Rokbak customers and dealer partners. Dedicated support will be available, and customers and dealers will continue to receive aftermarket services support throughout the transition and into the future. A core Rokbak team will remain in place to deliver aftermarket services, including parts, sales, technical support and training.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our entire company, our valued employees, and our loyal customers and partners,” says Paul Douglas, Managing Director of Rokbak. “We are extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received over the years. Our focus now is on ensuring a smooth transition, providing ongoing support to our fantastic team, customers and partners, and honouring our commitments.”

The Rokbak Journey

In 2014, the Volvo Group acquired the off-road product line from Terex Trucks and established a new division within Volvo CE. After seven years of investment, the Rokbak brand was launched in September 2021 with the RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers. Since then, the robust trucks have been delivering reliable, fuel-efficient performance on tough job sites around the world.

“Our haulers are designed and built in Scotland and loaded with generations of experience and pride,” concludes Paul.

“When we launched the Rokbak brand, it was a hit worldwide and embraced by our team, customers and dealer partners. The trucks became known and loved for their reliability, durability and uptime. This makes it even harder to announce our plans to close the business, but despite extensive efforts, ongoing operations have unfortunately become unsustainable.”

The Rokbak closure is subject to the completion of a collective consultation process, which is expected to conclude by Quarter 3, 2026.

Volvo CE will work closely with unions, government representatives and regulatory bodies to ensure a responsible and supportive transition for employees impacted by this decision.