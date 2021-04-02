Vintage and classic machinery exceeds expectations at timed online sale

Auctioneer Cheffins hosted a major timed online sale of over 140 items of vintage and classic machinery, plant items and vehicles on behalf of a private collector based in Syston, Leicestershire.

Taking place between the 16th and 23rd March, the auction saw 40,000 views online and a 100 per cent sale rate, with lots sold to vintage enthusiasts from across the country.

Oliver Godfrey, Director, Cheffins, says: “With light at the end of the long lockdown tunnel, private collectors were bidding in force at this sale, looking for that next piece of kit to use for the upcoming rally and ploughing match season.

“Whilst values for classic and vintage tractors have held firm over the past twelve months, prices at this sale well exceeded expectations, proving that the market is alive and kicking and buyers have cash in the bank ready for that perfect article for their collections.

“With over 40,000 views online, vintage collectors are certainly becoming increasingly savvy with the timed online sale format which is continuing to pay dividends for sellers from across the country.”

The auction included not only vintage tractors but also classic commercial vehicles and plant items. Amongst the classic tractors on offer, highlights included a 1984 Massey Ferguson 699 which sold for £16,750 and a 1984 Massey Ferguson 135 which sold for £7,600. From the same era, a 1981 David Brown 995 made £7,800, whilst a 1978 Muir Hill 111 sold for £17,250. In the vintage category, a 1951 Fordson E27N P6 which sold for £14,000 whilst a 1955 AEC Mammoth Major flatbed lorry sold for £7,600. For those looking for newer models, a 2009 Massey Ferguson 7490 Dyna-VT with 6,344 hours sold for £39,250.