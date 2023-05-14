Upgrades for the new Cat 836 Landfill Compactor

The new Cat 836 Landfill Compactor leverages Caterpillar’s decades of experience in maximizing machine performance and reliability in the harshest working environments.

Engineering upgrades to the axles and transmission of the new landfill compactor help to increase durability of the heavy-duty main structures that support multiple life cycles. New standard technologies increase machine efficiency by allowing the operator to meet compaction targets in fewer passes to save on fuel.

The Cat torque converter with lock-up clutch eliminates torque converter losses while lowering system heat and transfers more power to the ground for improved traction. Its advanced productivity electronic control system (APECS) transmission control helps the compactor to achieve greater momentum on grades and delivers fuel savings by carrying momentum through shift points.

Two configuration options for the Cat C18 engine powering the 836 allow the compactor to meet local emissions regulation requirements around the world. Improved radiator air inlet door sealing and carry over pressure hood enclosure help to reduce the need for engine compartment cleanout. Helping to facilitate maintenance planning, data captured alerts key personnel to the remaining useful life of the engine air filter.

Cat Compact technologies combine advanced compaction measurement, in-cab guidance and reporting, so compaction targets are met quickly, uniformly and in fewer passes to save on fuel. The system includes a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver on top of the 836 and mapping display inside the cab.

Standard Cat Compact with Pass Mapping delivers high-accuracy pass counting, allowing operators to monitor areas of coverage and number of passes on the 10-in (254-mm) display. Optional Compact Elevation Mapping combines both pass counting and elevation monitoring of slopes to plan, control layer thicknesses and achieve better density.

Visualized remotely via VisionLink to improve fleet management, standard Cat Link technology provides access to machine location, hours, fuel consumption, idle time, events and diagnostic codes. Operators are kept informed about machine operating conditions through a 3G touchscreen with user-friendly interface for viewing the vital information management systems (VIMS) data to optimize machine uptime.

Rugged reliability

The new Cat 836 features larger diameter shafts and Cat locker differentials for enhanced drive system longevity, improved direction shift speed and increased traction in the waste stream. Updates to the final drive gear set reduce stress and enhance pitting life of the gear. A new fan motor guard helps to prevent bag wrapping, while a new, 5in (127-mm) higher efficiency fuel filter delivers cleaner fuel to the engine.

The new compactor is designed for ease of service and inspection with a focus on safety, as most major components are accessed from ground level or on the machine’s platform. Minimizing fluid contamination, sight gauges for coolant, transmission and hydraulic oil provide a quick visual inspection. Increased guarding around the axles mitigates risks of damage to components. Leveraging VIMS data allows operators and technicians to resolve machine issues prior to failure.

Efficient performance

The enhanced operator’s environment of the 836 includes better forward visibility to the blade and wheels via the lowered glass design. Its standard rearview camera increases visibility to the machine’s rear, helping to advance safe operation. A pressurized, climate-controlled cab is built for operator comfort and provides low, 72 dBA interior sound levels. Combining steering, gear selection and other functions into a single lever, the Cat STIC (steering and transmission integrated control) delivers maximum responsiveness and control to reduce operator fatigue and increase performance.

Designed specifically for Cat landfill compactors to optimize compaction, five wheel and tip configurations are available for the new 836. The lighter paddle tip design delivers high performance and traction with less fuel burn, while the plus tip traditional design increases stability on side slopes. The combination tip wheel incorporates both the paddle and plus tips to provide the best compromise of performance and fuel economy with side slope stability. Caterpillar’s exclusive diamond tip wheel delivers the longest tip life on the market, and the chopper tip design excels at compacting wet/soft waste material.

The new Cat 836 Landfill Compactor has scheduled availability in August 2023. WasteExpo 2023 attendees will be among the first to see the new compactor design in Caterpillar booth 1519, May 2-4 in New Orleans.

More details on the Cat 836 can be found by contacting a Cat dealer or visiting www.cat.com