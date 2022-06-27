Ulster Shredders Introduce Tetra T-50 4- Shaft Shredder

Ulster Shredders continue to develop marketing leading products, launching the T-50 Tetra 4-Shaft Shredder at the world’s leading IFAT 2022 Trade Fair Messe München.

Designed for maximum performance and high productivity, the T-50 has been efficiently designed as machine operator friendly and engineered to shred in different formats delivering an economical solution to customers.

Consistent with the well-established low speed high torque design on their twin shaft machines, the T- 50 delivers a low noise and dust pollution shredder, with their well-developed direct drive system powered by two electric motors directly driving the four shafts through a series of reduction gears.

The new T-50 combines the Ulster Shredders twin shaft shredders’ reliability and uses a sizing screen for particle size control. The upper two sets of knives clean the primary shafts with all knives on the four shafts sweeping the sizing screen to produce a desired particle size.

Sales and Service Director Paul Atkinson explains “The T-50 4 Shaft Shredder is an excellent addition to our product range complementing our existing shredder range. We have creatively designed and engineered a robust solution for operators. We are excited at the opportunities that this addition to our range will generate”.

Engineering Manager Damian O’Hagan discusses the design of the machine, “During the scoping of the design work we engaged with our customers to understand what their needs were to ensure that our final product is capable of delivering a solution to their shredding requirements. We developed a modular design allowing this to be tailored to the customers’ individual requirements.

Our T-50 has been designed to allow versatile feeding from all sides via conveyor belt, forklift, lifting and tipping devices or by hand with a pusher available as an optional extra. Our robust design can fit easily into our customers’ production line as an upstream or downstream shredding solution allowing for flexible material discharge options”.

Ulster Shredders T-50 is suitable for a wide range of challenging materials including, mixed material streams, plastics, piping, & wood focusing on delivering a high throughput to a regulated particle size.