UK’s First Bobcat Compact Tractor Working Hard in Yorkshire

The first Bobcat compact tractor purchased in the UK and Europe is working hard on the Meadow Farm property in Laverton Village outside Ripon in North Yorkshire. Purchased by the property owners, the Ball family, the new CT2540 compact tractor has joined new Bobcat E10z and E26 mini-excavators already purchased by the family for work on the site. All of the new Bobcat equipment was purchased from and is supported by the local Authorised Bobcat Dealer, Bedale-based Grays Machinery Ltd.

Originally from the area, the Ball family have recently moved back to North Yorkshire with the purchase of Meadow Farm and other properties in the village. Much of the work at the 300-year-old Meadow Farm is being carried out by Stephen Ball and his father, Steve Ball, who splits his time between properties in the UK and the USA.

Using the new Bobcat CT2540 compact tractor and mini-excavators, Stephen and Steve have been carrying out extensive landscape restoration and redevelopment work at the farm. Stephen commented: “My sister who lives in the USA has a Bobcat compact tractor and she has been impressed with its performance. She recommended that we buy one for tasks around the properties here. We have been very pleased with the performance of the new CT2540 – there’s plenty of work for a compact tractor to do, including maintaining the stables and arena for our horses.”

Bobcat compact tractors are part of the company’s ground maintenance equipment (GME) range launched last Autumn. Together with the compact tractors, the GME range in Europe includes mowers and turf equipment, as well as Bobcat’s existing mini track and small articulated loaders.

The CT2540 is one of nine compact tractor models from Bobcat from 25 to 58 HP designed to meet the varying needs of customers in Europe. The CT2540 is part of the 2000 series, one of three series of compact tractors in the range, which include the 1000 and4000 series. Each of the nine models in the Bobcat compact tractor range varies in size and engine horsepower, with the option to choose between manual and hydrostatic transmissions;3-point hitch with telescopic or quick lower links and open canopies (ROPS) and cabs.

The CT2540 purchased by the Ball family has a hydrostatic transmission and is equipped with turf tyres. Like all of the Bobcat tractor models, the CT2540 comes standard with 4-wheel drive. Customers can easily engage it whenever the work demands it – enjoying superior power and traction in even the toughest working conditions. The CT2540 at Meadow Farm also has an auto-PTO, mid-PTO and a front hitch, which are also standard on all models in the range, which is not the case on several of the other tractors on the market today.

Truly Multi-Purpose

Together the nine models offer a wide choice of clever application solutions and can be equipped with front, mid and rear connections and power take-offs. Instead of an auto-PTO, features on the tractors can include an independent PTO, PTO Cruise, HST Cruise or Draft control ensuring optimum productivity and uptime.

All the models offer all-day comfort in the cleverly designed and generously appointed workspace. With air conditioning (cab models), a suspended seat, an adjustable steering wheel, linked pedal and intuitive ergonomic controls.

The CT2540 at Meadow Farm has the front-end loader option which has the proven Bob-Tach system as standard – this enables users to switch easily between different Bobcat attachments to carry out multiple jobs easily, delivering greater value and versatility for customers’ businesses. The CT2540 at Meadow Farm was supplied with Bobcat bucket and pallet fork attachments.

Daily maintenance is simple thanks to the one-piece engine cover. Bobcat’s extensive dealer network means that customers can count on a one-stop-shop for expert advice, timely service and parts availability for both machines and attachments. In addition to the superior uptime and serviceability features, each tractor is backed by a 24-month, 2000-hour warranty.

As mentioned above, before the CT2540 compact tractor arrived, the Ball family had already bought Bobcat E10z 1 tonne and E26 2.6 tonne mini-excavators from Grays Machinery. Talking about the Bobcat mini-excavators, Stephen said: “The E10z is very powerful for its size and we have been using it to complete three levels of landscaping on the garden in front of one of the old houses on the farm. The E26 has been very useful for larger landscaping work, including digging out the earth for the new pond on the property. Again, this is intended to beautify the property and we are pleased with the way the E26 has performed in achieving the results we have.”

Stephen Ball added: “We are lucky to be very local to the Grays Machinery depot and benefit from the excellent service they provide. We are always talking and we may well add more Bobcat attachments to use with the CT2540 tractor and the mini-excavators.”