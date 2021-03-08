UK’S Biggest Telehandler Hirer Places £26 Million Loadall Order

The UK’s biggest telehandler hirer is expanding its fleet further – by placing an order for £26 million worth of JCB Loadall models.

Ardent Hire Solutions is adding 525 new JCB Loadall telescopic handlers to its fleet as the UK construction hire equipment market rebounds strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order spans the compact 525-60 to the 540-200 models, which have reaches of between six and 20 metres.

The machines – supplied by JCB dealer Watling JCB – have already started rolling off the production line at JCB’s World HQ in Rocester, Staffordshire along with 25 3CX backhoe loaders, which are also part of the massive deal. It follows a deal in 2019 from Ardent for £75 million worth of JCB machines.