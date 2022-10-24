UK Safe Digging Industry Experiences a ‘Searching Surge’

Record-breaking numbers of people in the UK are checking for underground pipes and cables before they start digging projects, according to LSBUD, the UK’s leading online safe digging resource.

There were over 33,500 new registrations on LSBUD’s central search portal between January and September. This represents an 18 percent increase over the same time period last year and is 37 percent up on 2020, highlighting how much more committed the UK has become to safe digging.

Reflecting this momentum, the number of actual search enquiries is on the rise too. There have already been 2,828,562 search requests placed in 2022, which equates to more than 314,250 enquires passing through LSBUD’s portal each month. This is 12 percent increase on 2021, and a 25 percent rise on 2020.

The 2.83 million searches over the course of nine months also means that LSBUD is on for its biggest year to date, with numbers suggesting it will reach 3.75 million searches by the end of 2022, exceeding the 3.4 million record set last year.

Richard Broome, MD at LSBUD, comments: “Last year I spoke about potentially breaking the 3.5 million milestone, and just what it would mean for the UK’s safe digging industries, and it looks like we are going to outstrip that number by some way. It is fantastic, because it means more and more people are staying safe by planning their digging work before it begins.

“In March, a record 4,120 new Users joined us, which equates to 133 new people per day. Keeping people safe is our purpose, so to know 133 new people every day are educating themselves on what is buried beneath them before they start work is truly inspiring for all those involved with LSBUD. And it is not just contractors and professionals joining, it is farmers checking before replacing fences, and the general public making sure they are clear to build their new shed.

“We want to thank every single person – fencing contractors, landscape gardeners, construction workers, highways contractors, those operating on behalf of telecoms, water, gas and electricity companies and those digging at home – you are keeping yourself safe, and protecting our underground pipe and cable infrastructure at the same time. It is great. Always search before you dig.”

LSBUD now has over 110 members signed up to its collaborative portal, including 100 percent of the UK’s major gas distribution networks, 92 percent of electricity distribution networks and 99 percent of fuel/oil pipeline operators. For more information about LSBUD, visit http://www.lsbud.co.uk/