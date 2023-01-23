UK Debut for Bobcat Electric Excavator

Doosan Bobcat will be showing the company’s new E19e two-tonne electric mini-excavator for the first time in the UK at the Executive Hire Show in February at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The EHS is firmly established as the only annual national event aimed at tool, equipment and plant hirers and the suppliers serving this dynamic industry. It enables hire professionals to not only see key suppliers they already do business with, in one place, but also to get in front of new companies from around the world who are looking to serve this important market.

Building on the success of Bobcat’s smaller E10e, the world’s first 1 tonne electric mini-excavator, the E19e adds to Bobcat’s expanding range of electrically powered machines. As a true pioneer in the field of battery-powered equipment, Bobcat is driving an industry-wide shift towards electric excavators and other construction equipment such as the company’s unique T7X model, the world’s first electric compact track loader.

The Bobcat E19e features the same profile, external dimensions and comparable performance as the popular E19 mini-excavator, more than 10,000 of which have been sold worldwide. The E19e boasts the same stability, lift capacity and breakout forces as its conventional counterpart, while its constant torque curve (a feature of electric motors) ensures dependable and powerful operations. With a width of just 98 cm, the new electric model is easy to operate in even the most confined workspaces, making it ideal for tasks such as demolition as well as outside applications that require quiet, zero-emission operations.

The E19e features a 3.5-hour battery capacity and can be recharged quickly using a super-fast charger. This means that by topping up the power during work breaks, the machine can be used all day for the majority of typical applications. Thanks to the model’s ergonomic design, its battery capacity and service codes are clearly displayed, making planning simple. The E19e is also immensely versatile, with a wide array of compatible attachments available. Bobcat’s hydraulic clamp attachment, for example, is unique in the market for this size category.