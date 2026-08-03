Uisce Éireann Successfully Completes Largest Repair Programme to Date on Critical Ballymore Eustace Pipeline

Uisce Éireann has successfully completed critical repairs on the Ballymore Eustace to Saggart trunk watermain within the planned 27-hour repair window, completing the largest repair programme undertaken on the pipeline to date while avoiding impact to the majority of customers’ water supplies across Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

More than 300 people have worked around the clock to deliver the largest repair programme undertaken to date on one of Ireland’s most strategically important pieces of water infrastructure. Following the successful completion of the works, treated water is now flowing through the pipeline and the network is returning to normal operation.

The repairs support Uisce Éireann’s ongoing efforts to reduce leakage and protect valuable water resources. Previous repair works completed on the pipeline in 2024 and 2025 have saved approximately 1.5 million litres of water every day. At a time when water conservation remains so important, these latest repairs will help safeguard treated water supplies and strengthen this critical water supply route that supplies communities, businesses and essential services.

Nicola Butler, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: “Our priority throughout the weekend was to carry out these essential repairs safely while keeping disruption to customers to a minimum. This was a significant undertaking involving months of planning and coordination, with hundreds of people working around the clock to complete the repairs.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support throughout this operation and for their continued efforts to conserve water, particularly local communities and landowners whose cooperation helped make these works possible.”