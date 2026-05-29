Uisce Éireann Launches Public Consultation on the Draft National Bioresources Strategy

Uisce Éireann has launched an eight-week public consultation on the draft National Bioresources Strategy, which sets out a long-term vision for the sustainable management of wastewater sludge in Ireland.

The strategy outlines Uisce Éireann’s long-term approach to the sustainable and efficient management of bioresources – the treated byproduct of wastewater treatment – in order to protect the environment, contribute to the circular economy and reduce emissions.

In doing so it supports the objectives of Uisce Éireann’s Water Services Strategic Plan 2050 (WSSP 2050) and ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and quality standards at EU, national and organisational levels.

Sean Laffey, Asset Management and Sustainability Director, commented: “The draft National Bioresources Strategy sets out our vision for the sustainable management of wastewater sludge and bioresources over the next 25 years. It presents clear strategic objectives and outlines how we plan to achieve them in the context of both the opportunities and challenges we are likely to face including population and economic growth. The Strategy considers our future needs and identifies the capital investment requirements to implement it.”

The strategy also considers the changing landscape in which Uisce Éireann operates and how this may change how wastewater sludge and bioresources are managed into the future. This public consultation presents an opportunity for everyone to engage with Uisce Éireann in the development of our National Bioresources Strategy.

Aoife Kyne, Asset Planning Bioresources Manager, added: “Advances in research, innovation and technology are increasing the potential to recover energy and valuable resources from wastewater sludge treatment processes. The draft Strategy explores how these developments can provide new and alternative approaches to sustainable bioresources management in Ireland, support the bioeconomy and reduce our overall carbon footprint.”

The draft National Bioresources Strategy is a key strategic document. It reviews and updates the existing Uisce Éireann National Wastewater Sludge Management Plan (NWSMP) published in 2016 and will ultimately replace the NWSMP once adopted. The strategy document published today is accompanied by the associated Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Report and Natura Impact Statement (NIS).

Have Your Say

Uisce Éireann welcomes feedback on the draft National Bioresources Strategy and invites stakeholders to make a submission as part of the public consultation. The consultation documents can be viewed and downloaded at: https://www.water.ie/projects/strategic-plans/bioresources.

Submissions can be made up until Wednesday, 22 July 2026 via:

Online: consult.water.ie

Email: [email protected]

Post: National Bioresources Strategy, C/O Tetra Tech Ireland, West Pier Business Campus, Old Dun Leary Road, Co. Dublin, A92 N6T7

A public information webinar will be held on Tuesday 23rd June at 12:00pm where the project team will provide an overview of the draft National Bioresources Strategy, the associated environmental assessments and the consultation process. To register, visit the draft National Bioresources webpage or email us at [email protected].

All feedback received will be reviewed and considered before the National Bioresources Strategy is finalised and adopted by the Uisce Éireann board. The final strategy will be published later in 2026.