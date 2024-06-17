Tunnelling works complete on £7.8m wastewater upgrade

NI Water’s contractor, BSG has completed the tunnelling element of work associated with laying 620m of new large diameter sewer under Meadow Lane in Portadown, County Armagh.

The 25-tonne Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) broke through to the new stormwater storage tank last week to complete this significant element of work.

The new 1500mm diameter pipe, which is laid 8m below ground level, forms an important part of this major NI Water investment to increase the capacity in the network. Tunnelling methods were employed by NI Water and BSG to help reduce disruption on Meadow Lane and complete the installation of the new pipe in the quickest possible timescale – traditional open-cut methods would have taken around a year to complete!

Instead, open-cut methods – which require traffic management – are only being employed to tie into the existing network. BSG is due to commence the second connection on Meadow Lane this week.

On site to see the TBM breaking through was NI Water’s Director of Infrastructure Delivery, Tzvetelina Bogoina, who commented: “I was delighted to see the completion of the tunnelling works in relation to the extensive Meadow Lane wastewater upgrade. This has been a challenging element of the project and only made possible by the support of local businesses and council who accommodated tunnelling pits within their land ownership.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the project team from McAdam and BSG, as well as their subcontractors from B&W Tunnelling, for their unfaltering efforts to complete this major element of work.”

Reinstatement of the tunnelling pits at Meadow Lane East Car Park, Tim Hortons and at Annagh Fields will be carried out once all the connections have been completed.

In addition to the pipelaying aspect, work is continuing apace on the new 20m diameter stormwater storage tank, which at 9m deep is capable of holding 1,500,000 litres of rain/storm water. That’s the equivalent to the same volume as 18,750 household baths! This tank forms a key part of the new wastewater pumping station and will help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area.

The new infrastructure being installed and constructed will support local development and economic growth and provide environmental protection in this part of Portadown. The project is due to be fully completed by mid 2025.