TU Dublin Wins European Accolade for Innovation in Engineering Education

The School of Civil and Structural Engineering at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) has won the Francesco Maffioli Award of Excellence for its Creative Design Studio Framework and its extraordinary contribution to engineering education.

The European Society for Engineering Education (SEFI) established the Award in honour of its former President Prof. Francesco Maffioli of the Politecnico di Milano.

Una Beagon, Patrick Crean and Dr Aimee Byrne were part of the team which designed the Creative Design Studio Framework to develop and enhance both technical and professional skills in engineering students, preparing them for life in engineering practice and in society as a whole.

Commented Assistant Head, School of Civil and Structural Engineering, Una Beagon: “The Design Studios allow students from all years of our programmes to use their technical knowledge to work on the kind of complex and difficult problems they will face in their careers. With guidance from academics who have significant industry experience, they build upon and contextualise their studies. The Studios complement the School’s Problem Based Learning (PBL) techniques by providing our students with the ‘creative space’ within the curriculum to explore real-life projects and scenarios.”

Speaking at the virtual award ceremony, Prof. John Mitchell, Chair of the judging panel and University College London (UCL) Vice-Dean Education and Co-director UCL Centre for Engineering Education, recognised the innovation in their approach: “The committee was impressed with the integrated, whole curriculum approach of the instructional design and the potential that this approach has to bring approaches more typically seen in disciplines such as architecture.”

Congratulating the School, the President of Technological University Dublin, Professor David FitzPatrick, said, “As a new type of University for an evolving world, TU Dublin introduces our students to a range of educational experiences which enhance their learning and provide them with opportunities to solve real-world problems. The Creative Design Studio, developed by the School of Civil and Structural Engineering is a prime example of our unique approach to education which equips our graduates with the knowledge and skills required to secure fulfilling employment while playing an active, responsible role in society.”