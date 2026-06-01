True North Capital Group Launches with Ambitious Plan to Build UK Construction Supergroup

TrueNorth Capital Group has launched to build one of the UK’s most respected construction platforms through strategic acquisitions, operational excellence and investment in people.

Backed by family office capital, the new private investment group is set to become a significant force in the sector with the aim to build one of the country’s most respected construction platforms.

Founded by construction entrepreneur and acquisition specialist Bradley Lay, TrueNorth Capital Group has been established to create a market-leading construction supergroup spanning three core verticals – MEP, External Envelope & Facades, and Manufacturing & Offsite Construction.

The group has already completed its first acquisitions, including KNG Building Services, a £10 million turnover MEP contracting business, and SME Funded, a specialist provider of finance and funding solutions for UK SMEs.

With several additional acquisitions currently under Heads of Terms and multiple opportunities progressing through due diligence, TrueNorth is rapidly assembling a portfolio of specialist businesses that will form the foundations of a scalable, high-performing construction group.

The long-term objective is to build a market-leading organisation capable of pursuing an IPO in 2027.

Bradley Lay, Founder of TrueNorth Capital Group, said: “The construction industry has created some incredible businesses, yet many owners have limited succession options available to them. Our goal is to provide a long-term home for great companies, support the next generation of talent and build a group that raises standards across the industry.

“We are building something designed to last for decades, not years. By bringing together exceptional businesses, investing in people and embracing innovation, we believe we can create one of the UK’s leading construction platforms.”

TrueNorth focuses on acquiring profitable, well-managed businesses operating within fragmented areas of the construction sector where consolidation presents significant opportunities for growth.

The group actively partners with founders who have built successful businesses and are now considering succession planning, accelerated growth, capital investment or future exit strategies.

Unlike many traditional acquirers, TrueNorth takes a long-term approach to ownership, preserving the culture, reputation and relationships that business owners have spent years building.

The group’s acquisition philosophy centres around four core principles:

• Protect what has already been built

• Support management teams

• Invest in growth

• Create long-term value for all stakeholders

Bradley Lay believes many construction business owners are underserved when it comes to succession planning and strategic growth options.

He said: “Business owners often spend decades building exceptional companies but find there are very few genuine long-term ownership solutions available when they start considering their future.

“We aim to provide fair valuations, flexible deal structures and a growth-focused environment where management teams can continue building on the success they’ve already created.”

As part of its wider ecosystem, TrueNorth has recently launched SME Funded, a specialist finance platform designed to improve access to funding for construction, manufacturing and other SME businesses.

SME Funded connects business owners with more than 130 lenders alongside access to deployed capital, providing solutions including business loans, asset finance, equipment finance, bridging finance, property finance, motor finance and software finance.

The platform was created to address a growing funding gap faced by many SME owners who struggle with increasingly restrictive lending criteria and slow approval processes from traditional lenders.

Bradley said: “Supporting SMEs is a fundamental part of our vision. Too many strong businesses are held back by lack of access to capital. SME Funded was created to give business owners access to funding solutions that help them invest, grow and unlock their full potential.”

Alongside acquisitions and investment activity, TrueNorth is placing significant emphasis on developing future industry talent.

The group has launched its first industry initiative, the Design Academy, a programme designed to identify and nurture emerging construction professionals through structured training, mentoring and practical industry experience.

The academy aims to help address the industry’s growing skills shortage while creating meaningful career opportunities for the next generation of construction leaders.

TrueNorth is also investing heavily in technology, leadership development, digital systems and operational excellence across its businesses.

The group believes the future leaders of the construction industry will be those organisations capable of combining traditional sector expertise with modern systems, innovation and strong leadership.

At the heart of the organisation is a culture built around integrity, loyalty, accountability, ambition, continuous improvement, humility, family values and long-term thinking.

Employees are encouraged to think like owners, take responsibility for outcomes and pursue excellence in their chosen disciplines.

These principles reflect Bradley Lay’s own approach as a husband, father and business leader, placing trust, loyalty, fairness and personal responsibility at the centre of the organisation.

TrueNorth’s leadership team combines decades of experience across construction, finance, acquisitions and business growth.

Prior to launching the group, Bradley played a key role in helping scale a construction business from approximately £12 million to more than £150 million in revenue before participating in a successful exit transaction. He has also advised more than 100 businesses on growth strategy, acquisitions, financial planning and value creation.

With multiple acquisitions expected to complete over the coming months and a growing pipeline of opportunities across the UK construction sector, TrueNorth is positioning itself for significant expansion.

The group’s ambition is to build a lasting legacy within the construction industry by creating stronger businesses, supporting ambitious leaders, developing future talent and delivering sustainable growth for generations to come.