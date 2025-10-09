Trimble Ushers in New Era of Productivity and Connectivity with Comprehensive Data Collector Portfolio

Trimble® has announced the launch of its comprehensive data collector portfolio, marking a new era of productivity and connectivity for geospatial and construction industries worldwide. This advanced suite of devices, including the Trimble TSC710 data collector, the Trimble TSC510 controller and the Trimble T110 tablet, is built for advanced functionality and effective integration across demanding field operations.
When used with Trimble Connect®, a common data environment and collaboration platform, or Trimble WorksManager civil site management cloud software, users can take advantage of near real-time data exchange between the office and the jobsite to improve operations.
The data collector portfolio was showcased during INTERGEO 2025, October 7-9, 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany in the Trimble stand, Hall 12.0 / 0F021.
As the physical interface between Trimble hardware and software, these data collectors are essential for translating the physical world into an accurate digital representation – and back again. They enable connected workflows through Trimble Connect and Trimble WorksManager, giving users real-time access to a single source of truth for all project data.
When combined with Trimble field software, users can unlock on-site productivity and efficiency gains with powerful quality control capabilities that help reduce project errors and downtime. The upgraded devices are part of an integrated technology ecosystem of Trimble hardware and software, enabling a single source of truth for all project data. This approach helps enhance collaboration for professionals in surveying and mapping, construction, utilities, mining, oil and gas and public safety and forensics.
“Trimble is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the field,” said Boris Skopljak, Vice President, Geospatial at Trimble. “This new data collector portfolio empowers our customers with the tools they need to be productive and stay connected in any environment.”
The portfolio includes:
- Trimble TSC710 data collector – ideal for working with large model data files on a construction site, the TSC710 features a large 7-inch touchscreen, a full keyboard and a powerful Qualcomm processor that is faster and uses less battery power than the TSC7. The TSC710 runs on a Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified Android 14 operating system. Built for maximising productivity around connected workflows, the TSC710 is equipped with the latest 5G WWAN support and all-day battery life. For better ergonomics, the TSC710 has a narrowed neck and reduced weight of 150g compared to its predecessor, making it easier to use all day on the project site
- Trimble TSC510 controller – engineered to boost field efficiency and optimise workflows, the TSC510 is a robust handheld device (IP68 rating vs IP65 for the TSC5) that enables continuous operation with an all-day battery and a powerful Qualcomm processor that is up to three times faster than the TSC5, in addition to twice the memory and storage. The TSC510 features a five-inch screen and comes with Android 14. With updated WWAN and Bluetooth modules, teams stay connected, allowing for smooth data exchange and real-time project updates
- Trimble T110 tablet – maximising field productivity with a powerful Intel 14th generation Core Ultra 7 processor, the T110 is built to handle the most demanding projects and large datasets, including point clouds and imagery. Its rugged design ensures reliable performance in demanding environments. The T110 combines the best features of the Trimble T10x and Trimble T100 into a single field tablet, which includes a powerful processor, swappable batteries 4G LTE WWAN and a Trimble Empower bay enabling communication with Trimble field devices