Trimble Ushers in New Era of Productivity and Connectivity with Comprehensive Data Collector Portfolio

Trimble® has announced the launch of its comprehensive data collector portfolio, marking a new era of productivity and connectivity for geospatial and construction industries worldwide. This advanced suite of devices, including the Trimble TSC710 data collector, the Trimble TSC510 controller and the Trimble T110 tablet, is built for advanced functionality and effective integration across demanding field operations.

When used with Trimble Connect®, a common data environment and collaboration platform, or Trimble WorksManager civil site management cloud software, users can take advantage of near real-time data exchange between the office and the jobsite to improve operations.

The data collector portfolio was showcased during INTERGEO 2025, October 7-9, 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany in the Trimble stand, Hall 12.0 / 0F021.

As the physical interface between Trimble hardware and software, these data collectors are essential for translating the physical world into an accurate digital representation – and back again. They enable connected workflows through Trimble Connect and Trimble WorksManager, giving users real-time access to a single source of truth for all project data.

When combined with Trimble field software, users can unlock on-site productivity and efficiency gains with powerful quality control capabilities that help reduce project errors and downtime. The upgraded devices are part of an integrated technology ecosystem of Trimble hardware and software, enabling a single source of truth for all project data. This approach helps enhance collaboration for professionals in surveying and mapping, construction, utilities, mining, oil and gas and public safety and forensics.

“Trimble is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the field,” said Boris Skopljak, Vice President, Geospatial at Trimble. “This new data collector portfolio empowers our customers with the tools they need to be productive and stay connected in any environment.”

The portfolio includes: