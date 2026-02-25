Trimble Extends Availability of ProjectSight into the European Construction Industry

Trimble has announced Trimble ProjectSight software, a leading construction project management solution, is now available for certain regions in Europe. The expansion brings a centralised, cloud-based solution to contractors in the UK, Ireland, and the Benelux region, specifically localised to help meet European compliance and workflow requirements.

Historically, many companies — especially small and midsized operations — have viewed digital project management tools as out of reach due to the cost or complexity for teams without dedicated IT departments. ProjectSight removes these barriers, offering a scalable solution that combines powerful data handling with an intuitive user interface.

COLLABORATION WITHOUT COMPLEXITY

Collaboration improves performance, quality and safety in construction, but fragmented communication and siloed data remain persistent industry hurdles. ProjectSight provides a real-time environment for capturing, organising and sharing critical project data, including drawings, RFIs, submittals, and site photos. By simplifying the user experience, Trimble aims to ensure that “powerful” no longer means “inaccessible.”

“ProjectSight empowers construction businesses of any size to do their jobs faster, better and more easily from day one,” said Matthew Ramage, category leader of project delivery solutions at Trimble. “It meets construction professionals where they are — powerful enough for project managers, yet simple enough for the field team. We are challenging the perception that digital transformation is only for the largest players.”

AI-DRIVEN EFFICIENCY

ProjectSight incorporates AI-enabled features designed to automate repetitive tasks and increase accuracy. For example, intelligent tools such as an embedded help chatbot can streamline data entry. Additional updates based on pilot programs include voice input for action cards and intelligent suggestions for team lists, allowing contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers and project owners to spend less time on administration and more time on building.

GLOBAL THINKING, LOCAL EXPERTISE

While the solution is powered by global innovation, international best practices and continual development, it is refined through local expertise. Recognizing that construction is not a one-size-fits-all industry, Trimble has tailored ProjectSight to support the local languages, specific building codes, safety standards and information management workflows required in local markets.

“Contractors shouldn’t have to settle for a watered-down global tool,” added Ramage. “ProjectSight’s information management module is built to ensure it speaks the language of the local construction professional, providing world-class performance without compromising on local essentials.”