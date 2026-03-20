Trimble and Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe Expand Collaboration

Trimble and Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME) has announced an expanded collaboration that will bring Trimble® Earthworks 3D grade control platform and Trimble WorksManager software directly to European customers through HCME’s dealer network. This marks the first time Hitachi excavators can be ordered from HCME equipped with full Trimble Earthworks 3D functionality — a significant milestone that now offers customers a factory-integrated solution backed by both companies’ commitment to quality and innovation.

The new agreement will enable HCME to supply seamless integration of Trimble’s flagship grade control solution for excavators directly to customers in Europe. For customers, it will be a one-stop shop offering simplicity and dependability, both in terms of the Hitachi Construction Machinery factory’s high quality standards and those associated with the aftermarket.

“Giving customers across Europe direct access to Hitachi excavators equipped with full Trimble Earthworks functionality offers additional flexibility in how construction companies can purchase, utilise and access training, service and support for Trimble technology,” said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction at Trimble. “We are fully committed to making it as easy as possible for contractors around the world to integrate Trimble technology into their workflows.”

In addition to the Earthworks functionality, qualifying Hitachi dealers will also provide Trimble WorksManager software for excavators to customers in Europe. Trimble WorksManager connects the office and the field and is a key element of Trimble’s site management portfolio. It allows users to remotely send construction-ready models, manage onsite devices and machines, and troubleshoot issues to maintain productivity.

“By collaborating with Trimble, we’re giving our European customers a seamless, dealer-backed path to precision construction, with the proven performance of Hitachi excavators,” said Francesco Quaranta, president and CEO at HCME. “Our focus is simple: faster setups, fewer reworks and better outcomes on every job.”