TPA launches TerraGuard temporary flooring

One of the safest temporary flooring systems available has been launched by specialist access solutions provider TPA, part of the VP plc group.

The addition to the company’s extensive portfolio of temporary access systems is TerraGuard, a ground covering as suitable for temporary walkways and marquee flooring as it is for protecting a sports field or even providing a solution for temporary car parking. TerraGuard is equally at home on grass, turf, soil, sand, gravel and snow.

It is TerraGuard’s multi-directional anti-slip surface that makes it one of the safest temporary flooring solutions available. Quick and easy to install and recover, TerraGuard is delivered in sheets measuring 2.3m x 1.5m comprising 16 sections, ensuring it is incredibly durable and flexible, while its modular design is ideal for configurable access around temporary buildings and structures.

The system is designed to accommodate vehicles up to 2,500kg (static weights up to 80,000kg/m2) and is therefore a good option for providing a temporary car parking solution while its integrated edge ramps help to reduce trip hazards and improve access.

TerraGuard’s ‘T-peg’ design and integrated camlocks allow rapid deployment with minimum manpower and no specialist tools.

Each self-draining 30mm thick panel, is inert and non-conductive, resistant to UV damage and solvents, and is non-corroding. Some 2,412m2 can be delivered on one artic.