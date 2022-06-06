Topcon launches new GNSS network for Ireland

A new positioning network covering the island of Ireland has launched from Topcon Positioning Group, offering improved support and accessibility for construction businesses looking to accelerate productivity and advance accuracy.

The new network, which is part of the business’ plans to expand Topcon’s GNSS networks globally, offers users two additional satellite constellations to current available networks. The Topcon network will use Beidou and Galileo systems as well as the standard GLONASS and GPS systems, meaning access is easier and more reliable, and the accuracy it can deliver will be vastly improved.

There is a dense network of stations already in place, with more planned in the coming weeks to achieve full coverage of the island with one subscription – something not currently available with other network providers. The network goals from Topcon are that businesses will experience no downtime, better accuracy, faster connections, and accessibility even in the most challenging environments that Ireland has to offer.

The new network will also be maintained and supported by Topcon’s global professional services team around the clock, ensuring businesses have on-hand tech support for troubleshooting and better backup capabilities.

Mark Fagan, Business Director for Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We’re pleased to be able to launch this new network and help businesses across the island of Ireland. All the benefits that the new network will bring will help industries take a big step forward in digital adoption; something that’s needed now more than ever as we continue to see the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an exciting development for Ireland as a whole. We’re delighted to be able to offer this to support businesses in digitalising their workflows to see productivity and efficiency boosts across the board.”

The business is also offering a more flexible system for subscribers, with hourly packages available to be allocated as businesses see fit to their machines and projects across Ireland and beyond.

Ian Stilgoe, Vice President of Emerging Business at Topcon Positioning Group, said: “At Topcon, we’re passionate about tackling the challenges of tomorrow, today. We’re proud to be a technology partner that enables businesses to work their own way more productively, and offering flexibility is paramount to that.

“Our rapid expansion of Topnet Live correction services is helping businesses be mobile and reactive to their business needs without the frustrations of multiple subscriptions. Our services are also meeting the needs of the new mobility autonomous markets as the demand for precise positioning increases. This new network for Ireland is just another way we’re helping businesses to stay one step ahead.”

Subscriptions will run through Topcon’s recently launched Topnet Live, a real-time GNSS correction service. Thanks to the new network, Ireland will become part of the European and global Topnet Live network, offering European roaming to users.

Within Topnet Live subscriptions, users can access Starpoint, a service with provides a Precise Point Positioning (PPP) service anywhere on the planet, independent of local networks, and Skybridge, which provides and maintains position accuracy in case Real Time Kinematic (RTK) services are interrupted.

Access to the new Irish network via Topnet Live is available at https://www.topconpositioning.com/ie/office-software-and-services/gnss-correction-services/topnet-live