Tobroco-Giant Reveals G2700 Successor of Best Seller

For years, the V452T was the best-selling model from the TOBROCO-GIANT model range. With the arrival of the G2700 models, the machine has received a worthy successor. Not only is the G2700 more powerful when it comes to engine power and traction. Due to a higher operating weight, the tipping loads have increased considerably. This makes the G2700 a modern powerhouse with compact dimension.

The G2700 is available in four different models. These are the G2700 HD, G2700 X-TRA HD, G2700 HD+ and G2700 X-TRA HD+. All 4 models are powered by a 3 cylinder Kubota engine with 50 hp. The engine is equipped with DOC and DPF and meets the latest EU Stage V clean engine standards. In addition, all models are powered by a hydrostatic all-wheel drive with automotive steering.

The difference between the G2700 (X-TRA) HD and G2700 (X-TRA) HD+ is reflected in the use of different planetary axels in HD version. The G2700 HD and G2700 X-TRA HD are equipped with 8 tons axles with limited slip and these provide a pulling force of 20,000 N and a maximum driving speed of 25 km/h. The G2700 HD+ and G2700 X-TRA HD+ are equipped with 12 tons axles and electrically switchable 100% lock on both axles. This powertrain provides a pulling force of 28,000 N and a maximum driving speed of 30 km/h.

Whether it concerns work in the field of infrastructure, on construction sites, for gardeners, earthmoving or agricultural applications. The G2700 can be used for all sectors and can be used all year round. Using the hydraulic quick coupler, it is possible to change tools within seconds and adapt the machine to the current work.

The articulated pendulum joint gives the G2700 a small turning circle, which allows the machine to operate in confined spaces. This system also gives the wheel loaders a lot of stability because it ensures that all four wheels remain on the ground, even when working on uneven terrain. This makes it not only safe to work, but there is always sufficient traction. The fact that the machines can be transported on a trailer provides flexibility for the user. This makes the G2700 easy to use in places where the work requires it.

Both the G2700 HD and the G2700 X-TRA HD have an operating weight of 2,550 kg. This gives the model with the standard lifting arm a lifting height of 2.96 meters and tipping load of 2.375 kg. The G2700 X-TRA HD has a lifting height of 2.5 meters and a tipping load of 2,850 kg. The operating weight of the G2700 HD + models is 2,600 kg and this provides a tipping load of 2,400 kg for the G2700 HD + and 2,900 kg for the G2700 X-TRA HD + respectively.

The G2700 models come standard with things like a ROPS / FOPS safety roof, double-acting hydraulic function on the lift arm and a luxury suspension seat. Optionally, the machines can be equipped with items that are desirable for the work to be performed. This starts with the choice of a standard lifting arm for working at height or the X-TRA variant with a lower front frame that is specifically developed for extremely heavy work in construction and earthmoving.

Then there is a wide choice of options, such as a spacious ROPS / FOPS cabin, extra double-acting (proportional) functions, electrically switchable tandem pump or road approval. With these options, TOBROCO-GIANT ensures that every customer can configure a G2700 for maximum uptime.