Thwaites adopt CESAR to protect and detect

Thwaites have confirmed that they have committed to the CESAR security and registration scheme powered by Datatag ID Ltd.

The scheme, which will protect Thwaites dumpers for life, adds further value to the proposition by deterring criminal activity; in addition (if in the case of theft), when any registered equipment is reported stolen, there is a much greater chance of recovery and likelihood of prosecution.

Owned by the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) and widely supported by the industry, the impactful, identifiable warning signs represent the only Scheme recognized by the Metropolitan Police and UK Home Office. The scheme is monitored and responded to 24/7 and has seen, since its launch in 2007, the likelihood of recovery increase to six times more than that of a machine not protected by multi-layered identification technologies.

Thwaites’ general sales manager Andrew Sabin said at the launch: ‘We are pleased to confirm our participation in the CESAR scheme. Thwaites will always ensure we protect our brand, our distributors, and our loyal owners and operators.’

Mr Sabin added: ‘Reducing the total cost of dumper ownership by lowering insurance premiums and further protecting market-leading residuals is something we fundamentally endorse and support.’

Viki Bell, director of operations at the CEA, said: ‘We are excited to see Thwaites join the CESAR scheme. Their decision highlights the industry’s growing recognition of the value and effectiveness of the CESAR scheme and its unique security measures in protecting valuable equipment and deterring theft. Thwaites’ commitment to this initiative emphasizes their dedication to safeguarding their machinery and supporting the broader efforts of the CEA to combat equipment theft across the industry.’

Kevin Howells, CEO of the CESAR scheme technology and delivery partner DatatagID, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Thwaites to the CESAR scheme after extensive discussions and a thorough evaluation process. Thwaites’ adoption of CESAR reinforces their commitment to security and the critical importance of our multi-layered forensic identification technologies. This partnership marks another significant step forward in further improving security measures within the construction equipment industry.’