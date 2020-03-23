The Show Goes On at ConExpo Despite Coronavirus Threat

Many of Northern Ireland’s and the Republic’s leading players in the plant and construction sectors were among the thousands of worldwide exhibitors attending this year’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, although some exhibitors decided against attending because f the Coronavirus threat.

The show over the years has proven to be an international gathering place for the construction industries, with a focus on construction, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more.

The event featured exhibits of the latest technologies and innovations in equipment, products and services plus extensive industry-targeted education, bringing contractors, dealers, distributors, service providers, engineers and producers together.

With almost 3,000 exhibitors and 180 education sessions, there was something for everyone attending from scores of countries around the world.

During the show, organisers unveiled a 3D printed statue of a female construction worker to represent the growing role women play in the construction industry.

The statue is the world’s largest 3D printed statue of person. Standing upon a ten-foot base, the statue stands an additional nineteen feet high, with her feet placed approximately ten feet apart.