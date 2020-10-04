The Institute of Quarrying and Institute of Asphalt Technology Formalise Collaboration

The Institute of Quarrying (IQ) and the Institute of Asphalt Technology (IAT) have signed a memorandum of understanding which builds on the long-standing collaboration between the two organisations.

As part of the new memorandum of understanding (MoU), IQ and IAT will provide joint cooperation to develop a focused solution for key issues within the construction materials industry and strive for improvements in the dissemination of knowledge and learning.

James Thorne, Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Quarrying, says: “Both organisations have proud histories of supporting their respective members and have long worked together in supporting the whole industry in key areas such as education”

“This agreement will facilitate further cooperation and development on topics of mutual interest, as well as the organisation and mutual support for training and education activities such as courses, seminars and conferences.”

The MoU has been signed by IQ President, Martin Riley, and IAT President Tony Sewell.

Speaking about the signing, Martin Riley says: “The agreement signifies the next phase in the relationship between our organisations.

“With many crossover areas of interest and challenges affecting professionals working within both mineral extractives and asphalt technological industries, it’s a strategic partnership that will enable us to continue to deliver best value training and development opportunities to our members.”

Tony Sewell adds: “We value the strong relationship we already have with the Institute of Quarrying and welcome this opportunity to promote sustainable development and education.”

Founded in 1966, the Institute of Asphalt Technology is the professional body for persons working in the field of Asphalt Technology and for those interested in all aspects of the Manufacture, Placing, Technology and Uses of materials containing Asphalt or Bitumen. For more information visit www.instituteofasphalt.org

The Institute of Quarrying is the international professional body for quarrying,

construction materials and the related extractive and processing industries, with over 6,000 members in some 50 countries of the world. For more information visit www.quarrying.org