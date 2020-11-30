The CASE CX60C: the mini excavator at the heart of fighting cancer

Whilst there have been many casualties due to COVID-19, one of the hardest hit services has been hospital treatment for illnesses such as cancer.

This is not just unique to the UK; we have seen similar stories across Europe. In France for example, Doctors from the Ligue contre le cancer (League Against Cancer) warned of delays in the care for cancer patients when the second wave of COVID-19 hit France.

In response to this situation, TPI Location, (a family-owned CASE rental company for public works equipment) have chosen to get involved in supporting cancer research with a charity initiative hailed as “The excavator of the heart”.

This CASE CX60C mini excavator has been customised with a purple skin. In France, this colour is used to represent all cancers. Each time this machine is rented the dealer has vowed to donate a percentage of the profit from the transaction to a local charity, Jean Perrin Center in Clermont-Ferrand.

“With the opening of our agency in Clermont-Ferrand, we realised that we had to act in support of an international cause that affects us all, directly or indirectly. After some thought we came up with the idea of giving back to our community by supporting cancer research as, sadly we all know someone whose life has been affected by this terrible disease- be it, a loved one, a colleague, or a friend.

Our employees and customers are predominantly male, and male cancers (prostate and testicular) affect 7 cases per 100,000 men per year and are more common in men aged 20 to 35. The number of cases of these types of cancer is increasing every year in Western countries.

“Unfortunately, we believe that there is a lack of awareness about these diseases in our community. This is why as of November we would like to be part of the Movember movement, but also to launch this operation as soon as possible, our goal being to extend the action during several months thereafter”, explains Marie-Hélène Bernard, President of Centre Material Général (CMG) and T.P.I. Location.